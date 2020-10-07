Menu
2012 Honda Civic

244,200 KM

Details

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland Inc

204-338-2277

2012 Honda Civic

2012 Honda Civic

Sdn EX

2012 Honda Civic

Sdn EX

Location

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-2277

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

244,200KM
Used
  VIN: 2HGFB2E54CH012206

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Taffeta White (White)
  Interior Colour Ivory (IV)
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 244,200 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Honda Civic EX Sedan. Loaded with power sunroof, air conditioning, power windows and locks, alloy wheels, rear deck spoiler, 1.8L engine, 5 speed manual transmission, etc.
Looks great in Taffeta White. CarFax clean with ZERO accidents.
This car has been highway driven and feels and looks more like a car with half the km's.
New Block Heater.
New Safety.
Higher km's and priced accordingly.

AT AUTOLAND INC. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLE. WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT VEHICLES. WE PROVIDE A CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH EACH VEHICLE AT NO CHARGE TO THE CUSTOMER.

WARRANTY INCLUDED.
3 MONTH 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES SOLD AT ADVERTISED PRICE. INCLUDES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, STARTER, ALTERNATOR & MORE. PACKAGES WITH UP TO 3 YEARS COVERAGE AVAILABLE AT A VERY REASONABLE PRICE.
( SEE LUBRICO WEBSITE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE DETAILS )

COME AND MAKE YOUR BEST DEAL @ AUTOLAND INC!!!!
GST & PST not incl.
Dealer Permit #9927

Call Ed @ Autoland Inc for appt to view @ 204-338-2277

NEW...TEXT Ed 204-391-2255

Autoland Inc.
1683 Main @ Jefferson ( West Kildonan )
204-338-2277

NOTE:
Autoland has arranged competitive finance rates with EPIC Finance.

www.epicdealersolutions.ca

or go directly to our website

www.autolandcars.ca

to apply for financing.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
1.8L SOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Brake Assist
Emergency Trunk Release
Side-impact door beams
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Child-proof rear door locks
Front & rear side curtain airbags
3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners
Front & rear cup holders
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Remote fuel filler door release
Remote trunk release w/lock
Compact spare tire w/steel wheel
Multi-reflector auto-off halogen headlights
Cargo Area Light
Air conditioning w/air filtration system
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
Body-coloured front & rear bumpers
Rear seat heater ducts
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
(2) 12V pwr outlets
Control-link MacPherson strut front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Integrated glass antenna
Rear window defroster w/timer
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Driver footrest
Front map lights
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH)
5-speed manual transmission
Tilt & telescopic steering column
Maintenance Minder system
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
P205/55HR16 all-season tires
Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
Passenger-side seatback pocket
16" aluminum wheels
Headlights-on reminder
Pwr tilt moonroof w/1-touch feature
Front & rear door pocket storage bins
Trunk lining
ECO Assist System
Aluminum-alloy engine block
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
Motion-assisted electric pwr rack & pinion steering (EPS)
Multi-functional centre console -inc: armrest, storage
60/40 split fold-down rear seatback -inc: centre armrest, adjustable rear head restraints
Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down, driver illuminated controls
2-tier instrument panel w/blue backlit gauges -inc: tachometer, ECON mode button
Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags
Pwr front ventilated/solid rear disc brakes
Cloth reclining front bucket seats -inc: driver seat manual height adjustment, adjustable head restraints
Intelligent multi-information display (i-MID) -inc: welcome screen, average fuel economy, fuel level, digital fuel-mileage, digital odometer, avergage speed, elapsed time, (2) digital trip meters, outside temp, clock, Bluetooth HandsFreeLink info, cust...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoland Inc

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-XXXX

204-338-2277

