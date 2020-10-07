2012 Honda Civic

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive 1.8L SOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure Safety Brake Assist Emergency Trunk Release Side-impact door beams 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD) Child-proof rear door locks Front & rear side curtain airbags 3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners Convenience Front & rear cup holders Front & Rear Floor Mats Variable intermittent windshield wipers Remote fuel filler door release Remote trunk release w/lock Compact spare tire w/steel wheel Multi-reflector auto-off halogen headlights Comfort Cargo Area Light Air conditioning w/air filtration system Trim Body-coloured door handles Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors Body-coloured front & rear bumpers Seating Rear seat heater ducts Security Immobilizer theft-deterrent system Power Options (2) 12V pwr outlets Suspension Control-link MacPherson strut front suspension Multi-link rear suspension Media / Nav / Comm Integrated glass antenna

Additional Features Rear window defroster w/timer Leather-wrapped steering wheel Front & rear stabilizer bars Driver footrest Front map lights Drive-by-Wire Throttle System Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH) 5-speed manual transmission Tilt & telescopic steering column Maintenance Minder system Dual Vanity Mirrors Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control P205/55HR16 all-season tires Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system Passenger-side seatback pocket 16" aluminum wheels Headlights-on reminder Pwr tilt moonroof w/1-touch feature Front & rear door pocket storage bins Trunk lining ECO Assist System Aluminum-alloy engine block Bluetooth HandsFreeLink Motion-assisted electric pwr rack & pinion steering (EPS) Multi-functional centre console -inc: armrest, storage 60/40 split fold-down rear seatback -inc: centre armrest, adjustable rear head restraints Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down, driver illuminated controls 2-tier instrument panel w/blue backlit gauges -inc: tachometer, ECON mode button Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags Pwr front ventilated/solid rear disc brakes Cloth reclining front bucket seats -inc: driver seat manual height adjustment, adjustable head restraints Intelligent multi-information display (i-MID) -inc: welcome screen, average fuel economy, fuel level, digital fuel-mileage, digital odometer, avergage speed, elapsed time, (2) digital trip meters, outside temp, clock, Bluetooth HandsFreeLink info, cust...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.