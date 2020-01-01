2012 Honda Civic

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Emergency Trunk Release Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Powertrain Automatic Transmission Front Wheel Drive Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Bluetooth Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Exterior Steel Wheels Comfort Front air conditioning

Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Deluxe Wheel Covers Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire 5 Spd Automatic Transmission

