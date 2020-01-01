Menu
2012 Honda Civic

290,363 KM

$6,555

+ tax & licensing
$6,555

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2012 Honda Civic

2012 Honda Civic

LX

2012 Honda Civic

LX

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$6,555

+ taxes & licensing

290,363KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6289923
  Stock #: F3PMMF
  VIN: 2HGFB2F47CH119286

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 290,363 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Steel Wheels
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
5 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

