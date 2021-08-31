Menu
2012 Honda Civic

82,228 KM

$11,550

+ tax & licensing
$11,550

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2012 Honda Civic

2012 Honda Civic

LX BLUETOOTH | LOW KM | LOCAL

2012 Honda Civic

LX BLUETOOTH | LOW KM | LOCAL

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

Sale

$11,550

+ taxes & licensing

82,228KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7699309
  • Stock #: F47FJU
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F4XCH014144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F47FJU
  • Mileage 82,228 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Trade and Low kilometer 2012 Honda Civic LX Sedan just came in! It's powered by a 1.8L Inline-4 SOHC i-VTEC and 5-Speed Automatic Transmission.

It's equipped with features such as Bluetooth, Air conditioning, Cruise control, Beige, Power windows, Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4-Speakers, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls and so much more!


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Steel Wheels
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
5 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

