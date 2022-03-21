Menu
2012 Honda Civic

41,295 KM

Details

$15,935

+ tax & licensing
$15,935

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2012 Honda Civic

2012 Honda Civic

Sdn LX

2012 Honda Civic

Sdn LX

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

$15,935

+ taxes & licensing

41,295KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8965744
  • Stock #: F4PBJW
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F4XCH043255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # F4PBJW
  • Mileage 41,295 KM

Vehicle Description

Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
Summer is Here And So Is Kia's 1% Loyalty Rate Reduction Program- Now Available on ALL New Kia Models! We Have Finance Rates As Low As 1.99% On Select Models Too! See Birchwood Kia Regent For Details!

Also, Don't Forget To Ask About The $500 Military And Grad Rebate Programs For Qualifying Buyers- See Birchwood Kia On Regent For More Details!

Birchwood's Buy From Home Program Is Also Still Available: Ask About Our Free "Contact-Less" Delivery!
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!
Dealer permit #4176

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
1.8L SOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
Control-link MacPherson strut front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
ECO Assist System
Aluminum-alloy engine block
Motion-assisted electric pwr rack & pinion steering (EPS)
5-speed automatic transmission w/lock-up torque converter, grade logic control
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Side-impact door beams
Child-proof rear door locks
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH)
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Automatic Transmission
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Front Cup Holders
Cargo Area Light
Floor mats
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front air conditioning
Remote fuel filler door release
Remote trunk release w/lock
Driver footrest
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Front map lights
Tilt & telescopic steering column
Maintenance Minder system
Air conditioning w/air filtration system
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Headlights-on reminder
(1) 12V pwr outlet
Front & rear door pocket storage bins
60/40 split fold-down rear seatback -inc: adjustable rear head restraints
Multi-functional centre console -inc: armrest, storage
Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down, driver illuminated controls
2-tier instrument panel w/blue backlit gauges -inc: tachometer, ECON mode button
Cloth reclining front bucket seats -inc: driver seat manual height adjustment, adjustable head restraints
Intelligent multi-information display (i-MID) -inc: welcome screen, average fuel economy, fuel level, digital fuel-mileage, digital odometer, avergage speed, elapsed time, (2) digital trip meters, clock, Bluetooth HandsFreeLink info, customizeable sett...
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Bluetooth
Integrated glass antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Steel Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
Temporary spare tire
Compact spare tire w/steel wheel
P195/65HR15 all-season tires
2-speed intermittent windshield wipers
15" steel wheels w/full covers
Body-coloured front & rear bumpers
Multi-reflector auto-off halogen headlights
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
5 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

