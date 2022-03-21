2012 Honda Civic

$15,935 + taxes & licensing 4 1 , 2 9 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8965744

8965744 Stock #: F4PBJW

F4PBJW VIN: 2HGFB2F4XCH043255

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 41,295 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes Front & rear stabilizer bars Drive-by-Wire Throttle System 1.8L SOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine Control-link MacPherson strut front suspension Multi-link rear suspension ECO Assist System Aluminum-alloy engine block Motion-assisted electric pwr rack & pinion steering (EPS) 5-speed automatic transmission w/lock-up torque converter, grade logic control Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Emergency Trunk Release Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Side-impact door beams Child-proof rear door locks Front & rear side curtain airbags Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH) Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure 3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Powertrain Automatic Transmission Interior tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Front Cup Holders Cargo Area Light Floor mats Front & Rear Floor Mats Front Bucket Seats Rear seat heater ducts Rear window defroster w/timer Front air conditioning Remote fuel filler door release Remote trunk release w/lock Driver footrest Immobilizer theft-deterrent system Front map lights Tilt & telescopic steering column Maintenance Minder system Air conditioning w/air filtration system Dual Vanity Mirrors Headlights-on reminder (1) 12V pwr outlet Front & rear door pocket storage bins 60/40 split fold-down rear seatback -inc: adjustable rear head restraints Multi-functional centre console -inc: armrest, storage Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down, driver illuminated controls 2-tier instrument panel w/blue backlit gauges -inc: tachometer, ECON mode button Cloth reclining front bucket seats -inc: driver seat manual height adjustment, adjustable head restraints Intelligent multi-information display (i-MID) -inc: welcome screen, average fuel economy, fuel level, digital fuel-mileage, digital odometer, avergage speed, elapsed time, (2) digital trip meters, clock, Bluetooth HandsFreeLink info, customizeable sett... Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Integrated glass antenna Bluetooth HandsFreeLink Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Exterior Steel Wheels Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors Temporary spare tire Compact spare tire w/steel wheel P195/65HR15 all-season tires 2-speed intermittent windshield wipers 15" steel wheels w/full covers Body-coloured front & rear bumpers Multi-reflector auto-off halogen headlights Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Deluxe Wheel Covers Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire 5 Spd Automatic Transmission

