2012 Honda Civic
Cpe EX-L, Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Power Sunroof, Summer/Winter Tires
2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
92,909KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9041050
- Stock #: T22450A
- VIN: 2HGFG3B97CH006673
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 92,909 KM
Vehicle Description
Roomy, comfortable, and practical! This 2 door, 5 passenger coupe has not yet reached the hundred thousand kilometer mark! Honda infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: telescoping steering wheel, power moon roof, and air conditioning. Honda made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a 1.8 liter 4 cylinder engine.
Our sales reps are extremely helpful & knowledgeable. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Call now to schedule a test drive.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
