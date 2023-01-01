Menu
2012 Honda Civic

161,333 KM

Details Description Features

$12,744

+ tax & licensing
$12,744

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

2012 Honda Civic

2012 Honda Civic

EX-L

2012 Honda Civic

EX-L

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

$12,744

+ taxes & licensing

161,333KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9627280
  • Stock #: F4XVH2
  • VIN: 2HGFG3B93CH011109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Taffeta White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # F4XVH2
  • Mileage 161,333 KM

Vehicle Description

Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make, and model!

Only at Birchwood Kia Regent: The price you see is the price you pay with no hidden fees or charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO trade-in required!
NO money down needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
birchwoodkiaregent.ca
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood Kia!
Dealer permit #4176

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
Front-wheel drive
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Temporary spare tire
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
MacPherson strut front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
ECO Assist System
Aluminum-alloy engine block
Motion-assisted electric pwr rack & pinion steering (EPS)
1.8L SOHC 16-valve MPFI i-VTEC I4 engine
Pwr front ventilated disc/solid rear disc brakes
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Internal trunk release handle
Side-impact door beams
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH)
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Front & rear cup holders
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Cargo Area Light
Floor mats
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Engine Immobilizer
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front air conditioning
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Remote fuel filler door release
Remote trunk release w/lock
Driver footrest
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Front map lights
(2) 12V pwr outlets
Tilt & telescopic steering column
Maintenance Minder system
Air conditioning w/air filtration system
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front door pocket storage bins
Passenger-side seatback pocket
Headlights-on reminder
Trunk lining
Honda satellite-linked navigation system w/voice recognition
Multi-functional centre console -inc: armrest, storage
60/40 split fold-down rear seatback -inc: centre armrest, adjustable rear head restraints
Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down, driver illuminated controls
2-tier instrument panel w/blue backlit gauges -inc: tachometer, ECON mode button
Intelligent multi-information display (i-MID) -inc: welcome screen, average fuel economy, fuel level, digital fuel-mileage, digital odometer, avergage speed, elapsed time, (2) digital trip meters, outside temp, clock, Bluetooth HandsFreeLink info, turn...
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
Integrated glass antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
XM satellite radio w/90-day subscription
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
Compact spare tire w/steel wheel
P205/55HR16 all-season tires
16" aluminum wheels
Pwr tilt moonroof w/1-touch feature
Body-coloured front & rear bumpers
Multi-reflector auto-on/off halogen headlights
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent
Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Bag-Side Head-Front
Air Conditioning-Front
Audio-Aux Input
Brakes-ABS
Reading Lamps-Front
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Steering Wheel-Leather
Transmission-Auto
Trunk-Emergency Release
Trunk-Release-Remote
Windows-Power
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
5 Spd Automatic Transmission
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

