2012 Honda Civic

F4XVH2 VIN: 2HGFG3B93CH011109

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Taffeta White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # F4XVH2

Mileage 161,333 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION Front-wheel drive Front & rear stabilizer bars Temporary spare tire Drive-by-Wire Throttle System MacPherson strut front suspension Multi-link rear suspension Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic ECO Assist System Aluminum-alloy engine block Motion-assisted electric pwr rack & pinion steering (EPS) 1.8L SOHC 16-valve MPFI i-VTEC I4 engine Pwr front ventilated disc/solid rear disc brakes Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Emergency Trunk Release Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) Internal trunk release handle Side-impact door beams Front & rear side curtain airbags Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH) Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure 3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system Electronic stability control (ESC) Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Navigation System Front & rear cup holders Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Cargo Area Light Floor mats Front & Rear Floor Mats Engine Immobilizer Rear seat heater ducts Rear window defroster w/timer Front air conditioning Leather-wrapped steering wheel Remote fuel filler door release Remote trunk release w/lock Driver footrest Immobilizer theft-deterrent system Front map lights (2) 12V pwr outlets Tilt & telescopic steering column Maintenance Minder system Air conditioning w/air filtration system Dual Vanity Mirrors Front door pocket storage bins Passenger-side seatback pocket Headlights-on reminder Trunk lining Honda satellite-linked navigation system w/voice recognition Multi-functional centre console -inc: armrest, storage 60/40 split fold-down rear seatback -inc: centre armrest, adjustable rear head restraints Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down, driver illuminated controls 2-tier instrument panel w/blue backlit gauges -inc: tachometer, ECON mode button Intelligent multi-information display (i-MID) -inc: welcome screen, average fuel economy, fuel level, digital fuel-mileage, digital odometer, avergage speed, elapsed time, (2) digital trip meters, outside temp, clock, Bluetooth HandsFreeLink info, turn... Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices Integrated glass antenna Bluetooth HandsFreeLink XM satellite radio w/90-day subscription Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Variable intermittent windshield wipers Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors Compact spare tire w/steel wheel P205/55HR16 all-season tires 16" aluminum wheels Pwr tilt moonroof w/1-touch feature Body-coloured front & rear bumpers Multi-reflector auto-on/off halogen headlights Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Air Bag-Side Head-Front Air Conditioning-Front Audio-Aux Input Brakes-ABS Reading Lamps-Front Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Audio Controls Steering Wheel-Leather Transmission-Auto Trunk-Emergency Release Trunk-Release-Remote Windows-Power 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Curtain 1st Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag 5 Spd Automatic Transmission Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire

