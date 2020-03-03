2012 Honda CR-V

- Powertrain
- Front Wheel Drive
- Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
- Safety
- Brake Assist
- Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
- 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
- Child-proof rear door locks
- (3) rear 3-point seat belts
- Front/rear side curtain airbags w/roll-over sensor
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Convenience
- Map Lights
- INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
- CENTRE CONSOLE
- Compact Spare Tire
- Front & Rear Floor Mats
- Remote fuel filler door release
- Rear intermittent wiper w/washer
- Exterior
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Auto-Off Headlights
- P215/70R16 all-season tires
- Windows
- Seating
- Security
- Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
- Power Options
- Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
- Black heated folding pwr mirrors -inc: expanded view driver mirror
- Suspension
- MacPherson strut front suspension
- Multi-link rear suspension
- Comfort
- Additional Features
- Front/rear stabilizer bars
- Black door handles
- Outside temp indicator
- Front & rear splash guards
- Maintenance Minder system
- Hill start assist
- (4) cargo tie-down hooks
- digital trip meter
- Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
- Drive-by-wire throttle
- Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
- Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
- Tilt & telescoping steering column
- Air conditioning w/air-filtration system
- Average fuel consumption indicator
- Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder
- Privacy-tinted glass
- Front 3-point height adjustable seat belts -inc: pretensioners
- 16" x 6.5" styled steel wheels
- 12V pwr outlets
- Driver & front passenger vanity mirrors
- Tailgate spoiler
- Multi-angle rearview camera
- ECO Assist System
- 2.4L DOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
- 60/40 split sliding fold & tumble forward rear seats -inc: centre pass-through
- Fold-down rear seat centre armrest
- Intelligent multi-info display (i-MID)
- Dual-stage, multi-threshold front airbags
- 160-watt AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: (4) speakers, WMA/MP3 playback, aux input jack, USB input jack, speed-sensitive volume control
- Motion-adaptive electric pwr rack & pinion steering
- 5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control system, lock-up torque converter
- (8) beverage holders -inc: (2) in front console, (1) in each door, (2) integrated in rear centre armrest
