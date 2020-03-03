Menu
2012 Honda CR-V

LX

2012 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Redwood Auto

600 Redwood Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2W 1T2

204-421-7767

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 189,485KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4769673
  • Stock #: 1601
  • VIN: 2HKRM3H34CH001011
Exterior Colour
Taffeta White
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

REDWOOD AUTO
NEW SAFETY // backup camera// heated seats //
Clean Carproof No Rebuilt
Warranties and Financing available
asking $12990 or best offer
For more inquiries contact us at

shop: 204-421-7767
Cell: 204-999-5858
Cell 204-930-3849

You can also visit our location at
600 Redwood Avenue
Winnipeg Mb
Our Working hours are
Monday to Saturday - 9AM6PM
Sunday- Closed

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Safety
  • Brake Assist
  • Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
  • 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
  • Child-proof rear door locks
  • (3) rear 3-point seat belts
  • Front/rear side curtain airbags w/roll-over sensor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
Convenience
  • Map Lights
  • INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
  • CENTRE CONSOLE
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Front & Rear Floor Mats
  • Remote fuel filler door release
  • Rear intermittent wiper w/washer
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Auto-Off Headlights
  • P215/70R16 all-season tires
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Seating
  • Rear seat heater ducts
Security
  • Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Power Options
  • Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
  • Black heated folding pwr mirrors -inc: expanded view driver mirror
Suspension
  • MacPherson strut front suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension
Comfort
  • Door-pocket storage bins
Additional Features
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • Black door handles
  • Outside temp indicator
  • Front & rear splash guards
  • Maintenance Minder system
  • Hill start assist
  • (4) cargo tie-down hooks
  • digital trip meter
  • Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
  • Drive-by-wire throttle
  • Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
  • Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
  • Tilt & telescoping steering column
  • Air conditioning w/air-filtration system
  • Average fuel consumption indicator
  • Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder
  • Privacy-tinted glass
  • Front 3-point height adjustable seat belts -inc: pretensioners
  • 16" x 6.5" styled steel wheels
  • 12V pwr outlets
  • Driver & front passenger vanity mirrors
  • Tailgate spoiler
  • Multi-angle rearview camera
  • ECO Assist System
  • 2.4L DOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
  • 60/40 split sliding fold & tumble forward rear seats -inc: centre pass-through
  • Fold-down rear seat centre armrest
  • Intelligent multi-info display (i-MID)
  • Dual-stage, multi-threshold front airbags
  • 160-watt AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: (4) speakers, WMA/MP3 playback, aux input jack, USB input jack, speed-sensitive volume control
  • Motion-adaptive electric pwr rack & pinion steering
  • 5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control system, lock-up torque converter
  • (8) beverage holders -inc: (2) in front console, (1) in each door, (2) integrated in rear centre armrest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Redwood Auto

Redwood Auto

600 Redwood Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2W 1T2

