2012 Honda CR-V

91,276 KM

$21,997

+ tax & licensing
$21,997

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2012 Honda CR-V

2012 Honda CR-V

EX-L* AWD/SXM/HEATED SEATS/REVERSE CAMERA

2012 Honda CR-V

EX-L* AWD/SXM/HEATED SEATS/REVERSE CAMERA

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

  1. 8252328
  2. 8252328
$21,997

+ taxes & licensing

91,276KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8252328
  Stock #: 25373
  VIN: 5J6RM4H70CL800976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25373
  • Mileage 91,276 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS, Only 91,276 km * HEATED LEATHER SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, AWD, SATELLITE RADIO ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** Find Honda RELIABILITY and drive with CONFIDENCE in this ''BEAUTIFUL'' 2012 Honda CR-V EX-L! Nicely equipped with options such as HEATED LEATHER SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, SUNROOF, SATELLITE RADIO, BLUETOOTH, automatic transmission, air conditioning and more. See us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometer vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Rear Window Wiper
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

