2012 Honda CR-V
TOURING*AWD*NAV*CAM*ROOF*HTD LTH SEATS*REMOTE*
Location
Citicar Canada
1504 Regent Avenue West, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B4
$16,500
- Stock #: CCI0002331
- VIN: 5J6RM4H94CL800058
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 198,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified 2012 HONDA CR-V TOURING with 198xxxkm and loaded with features. This beautiful pearl white exterior TOYOTA HIGHLANDER with black leather interior offers comfortable seating, a more refined cabin, composed ride and handling and lots of leg room. This is the perfect vehicle for the modern family with lots of storage cargo spaces. It is ready to take you anywhere in any weather conditon. This will have you feeling right at home!
Pronounced Features:
_ 5 passenger
_ Leather Interior
_ Navigation/GPS
_ Backup Camera
_ Bluetooth
_ Steering Mounted Controls
_ Remote Starter
_ 2 Sets of tires on rrims
Get offer @ https://www.citicarcanada.com/apply-finnancing/
Call us at 204.668.6000 or Toll Free 1.888.553.9213 to book an appointment for test drive today! We deal with all banks and credit institutions to find our clients the best possible interest rate. No credit or Bad credit!.
*CITICAR CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES COME WITH A GOVERNMENT SAFETY, FRESH OIL CHANGE & A LIMITED 6 MONTH or 10000KM POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY ( Engine, transmission, differential, timing belt/chain, internally lubricating parts, electrical (starter/alternator), towing, roadside assistance and breakdown away from home!! INQUIRE TO UPGRADE YOUR WARRANTY*
