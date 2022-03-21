Menu
2012 Honda CR-V

252,345 KM

Details Description Features

$11,980

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

LX AWD | Back Up Cam

Location

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

252,345KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8665826
  • Stock #: F4JU8D
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H36CH106087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 252,345 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Honda CR-V LX AWD | Back Up Cam 4D Sport Utility AWD 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V 5-Speed Automatic

Back up camera, Bluetooth, AWD, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper, Remote Keyless Entry, Split Folding Rear Seat, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Traction control.


Reviews:
* Owners tend to comment positively on ride quality, overall comfort, versatility, flexibility, roominess, and good fuel efficiency. The CR-V, when equipped with proper winter tires, is a confident and sure-footed performer in winter months, and several upscale design touches throughout the handy and accommodating cabin were also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387
Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Front/rear stabilizer bars
MacPherson strut front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Drive-by-wire throttle
ECO Assist System
2.4L DOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
Real Time AWD w/Intelligent Control System
Motion-adaptive electric pwr rack & pinion steering
5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control system, lock-up torque converter
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Child-proof rear door locks
(3) rear 3-point seat belts
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Hill start assist
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
Front 3-point height adjustable seat belts -inc: pretensioners
Front/rear side curtain airbags w/roll-over sensor
Multi-angle rearview camera
Dual-stage, multi-threshold front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
Map Lights
CENTRE CONSOLE
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear seat heater ducts
Front air conditioning
Remote fuel filler door release
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
Outside temp indicator
Maintenance Minder system
(4) cargo tie-down hooks
digital trip meter
Tilt & telescoping steering column
Door-pocket storage bins
Air conditioning w/air-filtration system
Average fuel consumption indicator
Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder
12V pwr outlets
Driver & front passenger vanity mirrors
60/40 split sliding fold & tumble forward rear seats -inc: centre pass-through
Fold-down rear seat centre armrest
Intelligent multi-info display (i-MID)
(8) beverage holders -inc: (2) in front console, (1) in each door, (2) integrated in rear centre armrest
Spoiler
tinted windows
Compact Spare Tire
Steel Wheels
Auto-Off Headlights
Rear intermittent wiper w/washer
Temporary spare tire
Black door handles
P215/70R16 all-season tires
Front & rear splash guards
Privacy-tinted glass
16" x 6.5" styled steel wheels
Tailgate spoiler
Black heated folding pwr mirrors -inc: expanded view driver mirror
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
160-watt AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: (4) speakers, WMA/MP3 playback, aux input jack, USB input jack, speed-sensitive volume control
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
5 Spd Automatic Transmission
4 Cyl Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

