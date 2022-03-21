2012 Honda CR-V

$11,980 + taxes & licensing 2 5 2 , 3 4 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8665826

Stock #: F4JU8D

VIN: 2HKRM4H36CH106087

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alabaster Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4JU8D

Mileage 252,345 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Front/rear stabilizer bars MacPherson strut front suspension Multi-link rear suspension Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes Drive-by-wire throttle ECO Assist System 2.4L DOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine Real Time AWD w/Intelligent Control System Motion-adaptive electric pwr rack & pinion steering 5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control system, lock-up torque converter Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear View Camera Tire Pressure Monitor TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH) Child-proof rear door locks (3) rear 3-point seat belts Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure Hill start assist Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system Front 3-point height adjustable seat belts -inc: pretensioners Front/rear side curtain airbags w/roll-over sensor Multi-angle rearview camera Dual-stage, multi-threshold front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control tilt steering Compass Map Lights rear window defogger CENTRE CONSOLE Front Reading Lamps Rear Window Defroster Floor mats Front & Rear Floor Mats Rear seat heater ducts Front air conditioning Remote fuel filler door release Immobilizer theft-deterrent system Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down Outside temp indicator Maintenance Minder system (4) cargo tie-down hooks digital trip meter Tilt & telescoping steering column Door-pocket storage bins Air conditioning w/air-filtration system Average fuel consumption indicator Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder 12V pwr outlets Driver & front passenger vanity mirrors 60/40 split sliding fold & tumble forward rear seats -inc: centre pass-through Fold-down rear seat centre armrest Intelligent multi-info display (i-MID) (8) beverage holders -inc: (2) in front console, (1) in each door, (2) integrated in rear centre armrest Exterior Spoiler tinted windows INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS Compact Spare Tire Steel Wheels Auto-Off Headlights Auto On/Off Headlamps Rear intermittent wiper w/washer Temporary spare tire Black door handles P215/70R16 all-season tires Front & rear splash guards Privacy-tinted glass 16" x 6.5" styled steel wheels Tailgate spoiler Black heated folding pwr mirrors -inc: expanded view driver mirror Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth 160-watt AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: (4) speakers, WMA/MP3 playback, aux input jack, USB input jack, speed-sensitive volume control Convenience Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input 5 Spd Automatic Transmission 4 Cyl Engine

