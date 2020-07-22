Menu
2012 Honda Odyssey

127,070 KM

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda Odyssey

EX REAR DVD | BLUETOOTH | LOCAL

2012 Honda Odyssey

EX REAR DVD | BLUETOOTH | LOCAL

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

  • Listing ID: 5389901
  • Stock #: F397XE
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H40CB505755

127,070KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 127,070 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Trade 2012 Honda Odyssey EX is powered by a 3.5L V6 SOHC and Automatic Transmission. It's loaded with features such as rear DVD player, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control and so much more!


Reviews:
* In virtually all aspects of ride and handling, the Odyssey seems to have a satisfied group of owners, many of whom report a car-like ride, great handling, good performance, and pleasing all-around comfort. The spacious and convenient interior, luxury touches on up-level models, and advanced safety systems, like blind-spot monitoring, are also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
17" Alloy Wheels
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
5 Spd Automatic Transmission
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Power Sliding Doors
Rear Passenger Power Side Sliding Doors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

