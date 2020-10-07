Menu
2012 Honda Odyssey

61,874 KM

Details Description

$20,491

+ tax & licensing
$20,491

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2012 Honda Odyssey

2012 Honda Odyssey

Touring

2012 Honda Odyssey

Touring

Location

Birchwood Lexus

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H8

204-255-3987

$20,491

+ taxes & licensing

61,874KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5907642
  Stock #: F3KR3T
  VIN: 5FNRL5H94CB506824

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Stock # F3KR3T
  Mileage 61,874 KM

Vehicle Description

Parking Sensors, Power Sliding Doors, Bluetooth, Navigation, DVD, Power Tailgate, Backup Camera & More!
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. With access to our 14 different manufacturers, Birchwood can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H8

