204-889-3700
70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
2012 Honda Odyssey EX 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 5-Speed Automatic FWD Crystal Black Pearl
3rd row seats: split-bench, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System, Automatic Dual zone temperature control, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt & Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.
This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;
DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS
