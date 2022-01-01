2012 Honda Odyssey

$15,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 9 , 0 0 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8117983

8117983 Stock #: F4BYBJ

F4BYBJ VIN: 5FNRL5H4XCB501017

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 169,008 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front stabilizer bar Direct ignition system Drive-by-Wire Throttle System Variable pwr rack & pinion steering MacPherson strut front suspension Active noise cancellation (ANC) Variable Cylinder Management (VCM) Active control engine mount system (ACM) Battery management system Pwr ventilated front solid rear disc brakes 3.5L SOHC MPFI 24-valve i-VTEC V6 engine 5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control Multi-link double wishbone rear suspension Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer rear window defogger Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Window Defroster Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Security alarm system coin holder Rear seat heater ducts Front air conditioning Remote fuel filler door release Immobilizer theft-deterrent system Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors Maintenance Minder system HomeLink universal garage door opener 2nd row integrated sunshades (3) 12V pwr outlets Door-pocket storage bins Instrument panel-mounted shifter Cargo area bag hooks Ambient console lighting Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder (15) cup holders Front bag hook Wide-mode adjustable 2nd row multi-functional centre seat w/walk-in feature 1st & 2nd row seatback pockets Utility tray Flip-up trash bag ring 8" i-MID w/selector knob Front/second/third row floor mats 1st & 2nd row passenger-assist grips Instrumentation -inc: compass, outside temp display Removable center console Front cloth heated bucket seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat, driver pwr lumbar, active head restraints Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control REAR CAMERA Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Side-impact door beams Child-proof rear door locks Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control Front/2nd/3rd row side curtain airbags w/rollover sensor 2nd & 3rd row lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) Dual front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system 3-point seat belts in all seating positions -inc: front automatic tensioning system Dual-stage, multiple-threshold front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Integrated glass antenna Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Comfort rear air conditioning Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Pass-Through Rear Seat Exterior 17" Alloy Wheels Auto On/Off Headlamps 2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Body-coloured bumpers Front splash guards Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer Dual pwr sliding doors Black rear roofline spoiler w/integrated brakelight Projector beam halogen headlights w/auto-on/off Gloss black heated folding pwr mirrors Rear tinted glass Black side sill garnish Roof rails (2011) P235/65TR17 all-season tires Chrome tailgate varnish Compact spare tire (2011) Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Rear Driver Side Power Sliding Doors Rear Passenger Power Side Sliding Doors Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.