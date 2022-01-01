Menu
2012 Honda Odyssey

169,008 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

EX

EX

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

169,008KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8117983
  • Stock #: F4BYBJ
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H4XCB501017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 169,008 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Honda Odyssey EX 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 5-Speed Automatic FWD Crystal Black Pearl

3rd row seats: split-bench, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System, Automatic Dual zone temperature control, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt & Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front stabilizer bar
Direct ignition system
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
Variable pwr rack & pinion steering
MacPherson strut front suspension
Active noise cancellation (ANC)
Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
Active control engine mount system (ACM)
Battery management system
Pwr ventilated front solid rear disc brakes
3.5L SOHC MPFI 24-valve i-VTEC V6 engine
5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control
Multi-link double wishbone rear suspension
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Security alarm system
coin holder
Rear seat heater ducts
Front air conditioning
Remote fuel filler door release
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Maintenance Minder system
HomeLink universal garage door opener
2nd row integrated sunshades
(3) 12V pwr outlets
Door-pocket storage bins
Instrument panel-mounted shifter
Cargo area bag hooks
Ambient console lighting
Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder
(15) cup holders
Front bag hook
Wide-mode adjustable 2nd row multi-functional centre seat w/walk-in feature
1st & 2nd row seatback pockets
Utility tray
Flip-up trash bag ring
8" i-MID w/selector knob
Front/second/third row floor mats
1st & 2nd row passenger-assist grips
Instrumentation -inc: compass, outside temp display
Removable center console
Front cloth heated bucket seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat, driver pwr lumbar, active head restraints
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
REAR CAMERA
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Side-impact door beams
Child-proof rear door locks
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Front/2nd/3rd row side curtain airbags w/rollover sensor
2nd & 3rd row lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)
Dual front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
3-point seat belts in all seating positions -inc: front automatic tensioning system
Dual-stage, multiple-threshold front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Integrated glass antenna
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
rear air conditioning
3RD ROW SEATING
Pass-Through Rear Seat
17" Alloy Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps
2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Body-coloured bumpers
Front splash guards
Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
Dual pwr sliding doors
Black rear roofline spoiler w/integrated brakelight
Projector beam halogen headlights w/auto-on/off
Gloss black heated folding pwr mirrors
Rear tinted glass
Black side sill garnish
Roof rails (2011)
P235/65TR17 all-season tires
Chrome tailgate varnish
Compact spare tire (2011)
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Rear Driver Side Power Sliding Doors
Rear Passenger Power Side Sliding Doors
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

