2012 Honda Odyssey

156,620 KM

Details Description

$19,980

+ tax & licensing
$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2012 Honda Odyssey

2012 Honda Odyssey

4DR WGN TOURING W/RES & NAVI

2012 Honda Odyssey

4DR WGN TOURING W/RES & NAVI

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

156,620KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8731007
  Stock #: 2962
  VIN: 5FNRL5H93CB503090

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 156,620 KM

Vehicle Description

MCWilliam Auto Service

GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY!

TO GET THE APPROVAL,PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW:

https: www.mcwilliamauto.ca car-loan-application

At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers in.BEAT THE DEALERin. pricing. That means auction prices for you, the public! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. TRADE-IN are also welcome.

Price does not include PST GST

If you have any questions dont hesitate to contact us at

Office @204-560-1234 SALES @204-560-1231 & @204-560-1232

cell Rick @ 204-298-8938

Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB




DEALER PERMIT #4611

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

