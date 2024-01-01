Menu
Account
Sign In
<br>2012 Honda pilot Touring AWD <br><br>great shape, running great, rust free and safetied. This vehicle has lots of features, to make your ride comfortable and safe. excellent value, if you are looking for a good deal, well you just found one!!!<br><br>McWilliam Auto is committed to providing top notch quality and the best possible price. We pride ourselves on being the best priced dealer in Manitoba while maintaining a high standard of quality on all our pre owned vehicles!<br><br> <br><br>McWilliam Auto is a changer of todays car market, the one number, no Hassle price, makes buyers get the best price no matter whether you know or dont know todays market. Yes, you heard it right, One price is the best price.<br><br> <br><br> We also offer Premium warranties and finance onsite at our dealership to improve your buying experience.<br><br> <br><br>DEALER PERMIT #4611<br><br> <br><br> <br><br> <br><br>Call today: 204-560-1234<br><br> <br><br> <br><br> <br><br>Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB <br><br> <br><br> <br><br> <br><br>Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca<br><br> <br><br> <br><br> <br><br>Email: winnipegcar@gmail.com<br><br> <br><br> <br><br> <br><br>Click here for finance:<br><br> <br><br> <br><br> <br><br>https://www.mcwilliamauto.ca/car-loan-application/<br><br> <br><br> <br><br> <br><br> IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER : <br><br> <br><br>This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the actual vehicle for the actual information.

2012 Honda Pilot

166,497 KM

Details Description

$15,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Honda Pilot

Touring AWD|HTD LEATHER SEATS|BACK UP CAMERA|REBUILT TITLE|

Watch This Vehicle
11980869

2012 Honda Pilot

Touring AWD|HTD LEATHER SEATS|BACK UP CAMERA|REBUILT TITLE|

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

  1. 11980869
  2. 11980869
  3. 11980869
  4. 11980869
  5. 11980869
  6. 11980869
  7. 11980869
  8. 11980869
  9. 11980869
  10. 11980869
  11. 11980869
  12. 11980869
  13. 11980869
  14. 11980869
  15. 11980869
Contact Seller

$15,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
166,497KM
VIN 5FNYF4H91CB503313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 166,497 KM

Vehicle Description


2012 Honda pilot Touring AWD

great shape, running great, rust free and safetied. This vehicle has lots of features, to make your ride comfortable and safe. excellent value, if you are looking for a good deal, well you just found one!!!

McWilliam Auto is committed to providing top notch quality and the best possible price. We pride ourselves on being the best priced dealer in Manitoba while maintaining a high standard of quality on all our pre owned vehicles!



McWilliam Auto is a changer of today's car market, the one number, no Hassle price, makes buyers get the best price no matter whether you know or don't know today's market. Yes, you heard it right, One price is the best price.



We also offer Premium warranties and finance onsite at our dealership to improve your buying experience.



DEALER PERMIT #4611







Call today: 204-560-1234







Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB







Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca







Email: winnipegcar@gmail.com







Click here for finance:







https://www.mcwilliamauto.ca/car-loan-application/







IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER :



This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the actual vehicle for the actual information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From McWilliam Auto

Used 2018 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr 4x4 Automatic for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr 4x4 Automatic 205,000 KM $17,980 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Acura TL SH-AWD|LEATHER|SUN ROOF|LOCAL| for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Acura TL SH-AWD|LEATHER|SUN ROOF|LOCAL| 130,715 KM $14,980 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Explorer XLT |LOCAL|HEATED LEATHER|BACK UP CAMERA|COMMAND START| for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Ford Explorer XLT |LOCAL|HEATED LEATHER|BACK UP CAMERA|COMMAND START| 173,168 KM $25,980 + tax & lic

Email McWilliam Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

Call Dealer

204-298-XXXX

(click to show)

204-298-8938

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,980

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Pilot