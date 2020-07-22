2012 Honda Ridgeline

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Trailer Hitch tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Automatic Transmission Four Wheel Drive Locking/Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player CD Changer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Sunroof Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Driver Side Airbag XM satellite radio w/3-month subscription 18" aluminum alloy wheels Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning 5 Spd Automatic Transmission

