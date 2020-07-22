Menu
2012 Honda Ridgeline

212,117 KM

Details Description Features

$16,977

+ tax & licensing
$16,977

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2012 Honda Ridgeline

2012 Honda Ridgeline

Touring 4WD | Sunroof | Leather |

2012 Honda Ridgeline

Touring 4WD | Sunroof | Leather |

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale Price

$16,977

+ taxes & licensing

212,117KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5627292
  • Stock #: F3B8VD
  • VIN: 5FPYK1F53CB551896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 212,117 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
Four Wheel Drive
Navigation
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Rear Vision Camera

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
XM satellite radio w/3-month subscription
18" aluminum alloy wheels
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
5 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

