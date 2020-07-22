Menu
2012 Hyundai Accent

91,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,994

+ tax & licensing
$9,994

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2012 Hyundai Accent

2012 Hyundai Accent

GLS

2012 Hyundai Accent

GLS

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Sale Price

$9,994

+ taxes & licensing

91,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5542236
  • Stock #: F38GNN
  • VIN: KMHCU5AE7CU043557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Additional savings and 0% financing available on ALL in-stock new vehicles during the Birchwood Road to Summer Sale!

Experience the H-Factor at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

THE destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg!

www.birchwoodhyundai.com
@birchwoodhyundai
Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval (O.A.C) for every year, make and model. 0 money down with no trade-in required!

Buy from Birchwood Hyundai and enjoy the luxury experience of the north including:

- Certified Sales Professionals, Technicians & Vehicles
- Available Service Loaner Vehicles
- No hassle , No Negotiation Pricing

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips St. Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

