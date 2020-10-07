2012 Hyundai Elantra

Safety
Child safety rear door locks
Front & rear crumple zones
Front side-impact airbags
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Convenience
Front passenger seatback pocket
Windows
Tinted glass w/windshield sunshade band
Trim
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Power Options
Body-colour heated folding pwr mirrors
Additional Features
Energy-absorbing steering column
Rear window defroster w/timer
T125/80D15 compact spare tire
Variable intermittent 2-speed windshield wipers
Pwr front/rear windows w/driver-side auto-down
(2) 12-volt aux pwr outlets
Pwr front & rear disc brakes
Front & rear side-curtain airbags
16" x 6.5" aluminum alloy wheels
Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Headlights w/escort & welcome functions
Needle punch floor carpeting
Front/rear door map pockets w/bottle holders
Pwr tilt/slide sunroof -inc: pwr one-touch open/close w/safety feature
Black chrome accented grille
Black w/chrome surround front lower air intake
Black window belt moulding
Illuminated ignition key cylinder surround
Dual sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors -inc: driver/passenger extension
1.8L DOHC 16-valve dual-CVVT I4 engine
48-amp/hr battery w/battery saver
Motor driven pwr rack & pinion steering (MDPS)
Body-colour roof-mounted XM antenna
Trip computer -inc: distance to empty, average fuel consumption, average vehicle speed, elapsed time
Remote releases -inc: fuel filler door, hood, trunk
Lighting -inc: cargo area, dome w/delay, front map lights
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, external temp, trip odometer, digital clock, digital fuel level
Centre console w/storage -inc: fixed armrest, (2) cup holders
60/40 split-folding heated rear seat -inc: adjustable armrest, cup holders, (3) adjustable headrests
3-point front seat belts -inc: adjustable shoulder height, pre-tensioners
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs, twin-tube gas shocks
Torsion axle rear suspension -inc: coil springs, mono-tube gas shocks
Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, coolant temp, battery charge, door ajar, airbag, seatbelt, low fuel, parking brake/brake fluid, check engine, ESC, ABS, trunk lid open
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: lockup torque converter, SHIFTRONIC manual shift mode
172-watt Autonet AM/FM/XM/MP3 audio system w/CD player -inc: (6) speakers, iPod/USB/aux inputs, speed-sensitive volume control
