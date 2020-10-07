Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Hyundai Elantra

101,011 KM

Details Description Features

$7,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,490

+ taxes & licensing

Redwood Auto

204-421-7767

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Elantra

2012 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Location

Redwood Auto

600 Redwood Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2W 1T2

204-421-7767

  1. 6168318
  2. 6168318
  3. 6168318
  4. 6168318
  5. 6168318
  6. 6168318
  7. 6168318
  8. 6168318
  9. 6168318
  10. 6168318
  11. 6168318
  12. 6168318
  13. 6168318
Contact Seller

$7,490

+ taxes & licensing

101,011KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6168318
  • Stock #: 1686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Indigo Blue Pearl Mica
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1686
  • Mileage 101,011 KM

Vehicle Description

REDWOOD AUTO
NEW SAFETY //AFTERMARKET BACKUP CAMERA/SUNROOF/HEATED SEATS /FOG LAMP
COMMAND STARTER
Clean Carproof No Rebuilt
Warranties and Financing available
asking $7490 or best offer
For more inquiries contact us at
Dealer permit # 4895

shop: 204-421-7767
Cell: 204-999-5858
Cell 204-930-3849

You can also visit our location at
600 Redwood Avenue
Winnipeg Mb
Our Working hours are
Monday to Saturday - 9AM6PM
Sunday- Closed

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
3-Point Rear Seat Belts
Brake Assist
Emergency Trunk Release
Child safety rear door locks
Front & rear crumple zones
Front side-impact airbags
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Front passenger seatback pocket
Tinted glass w/windshield sunshade band
Rear seat heater ducts
Body-colour door handles
Body-colour bumpers
Leather-wrapped shift knob
In-glass antenna
Front fog lights
Body-colour heated folding pwr mirrors
Alarm System
Sunglass Holder
Energy-absorbing steering column
Front stabilizer bar
Rear window defroster w/timer
90-amp alternator
(3) assist grips
Air filter
Hood buckling creases
Pwr window lockout
Shift interlock system
Body-side reinforcements
Eco indicator
T125/80D15 compact spare tire
Variable intermittent 2-speed windshield wipers
Pwr front/rear windows w/driver-side auto-down
(2) 12-volt aux pwr outlets
Pwr front & rear disc brakes
Front & rear side-curtain airbags
Cloth door trim inserts
16" x 6.5" aluminum alloy wheels
Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
P205/55HR16 tires
Headlights w/escort & welcome functions
Needle punch floor carpeting
Smart pedal
Front/rear door map pockets w/bottle holders
Pwr tilt/slide sunroof -inc: pwr one-touch open/close w/safety feature
Black chrome accented grille
Black w/chrome surround front lower air intake
Black window belt moulding
Illuminated ignition key cylinder surround
Dual sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors -inc: driver/passenger extension
1.8L DOHC 16-valve dual-CVVT I4 engine
48-amp/hr battery w/battery saver
Motor driven pwr rack & pinion steering (MDPS)
Body-colour roof-mounted XM antenna
Trip computer -inc: distance to empty, average fuel consumption, average vehicle speed, elapsed time
Remote releases -inc: fuel filler door, hood, trunk
Lighting -inc: cargo area, dome w/delay, front map lights
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, external temp, trip odometer, digital clock, digital fuel level
Centre console w/storage -inc: fixed armrest, (2) cup holders
60/40 split-folding heated rear seat -inc: adjustable armrest, cup holders, (3) adjustable headrests
3-point front seat belts -inc: adjustable shoulder height, pre-tensioners
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs, twin-tube gas shocks
Torsion axle rear suspension -inc: coil springs, mono-tube gas shocks
Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, coolant temp, battery charge, door ajar, airbag, seatbelt, low fuel, parking brake/brake fluid, check engine, ESC, ABS, trunk lid open
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: lockup torque converter, SHIFTRONIC manual shift mode
172-watt Autonet AM/FM/XM/MP3 audio system w/CD player -inc: (6) speakers, iPod/USB/aux inputs, speed-sensitive volume control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Redwood Auto

2017 Toyota Prius V ...
 129,790 KM
$21,990 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Prius V ...
 87,050 KM
$18,490 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Prius V ...
 150,000 KM
$17,490 + tax & lic

Email Redwood Auto

Redwood Auto

Redwood Auto

600 Redwood Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2W 1T2

Call Dealer

204-421-XXXX

(click to show)

204-421-7767

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory