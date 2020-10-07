2012 Hyundai Elantra

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning Safety 3-Point Rear Seat Belts Brake Assist Emergency Trunk Release Child safety rear door locks Front & rear crumple zones Front side-impact airbags Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Convenience Front & Rear Floor Mats Front passenger seatback pocket Windows Tinted glass w/windshield sunshade band Seating Rear seat heater ducts Trim Body-colour door handles Body-colour bumpers Leather-wrapped shift knob Media / Nav / Comm In-glass antenna Exterior Front fog lights Power Options Body-colour heated folding pwr mirrors

Additional Features Alarm System Sunglass Holder Energy-absorbing steering column Front stabilizer bar Rear window defroster w/timer 90-amp alternator (3) assist grips Air filter Hood buckling creases Pwr window lockout Shift interlock system Body-side reinforcements Eco indicator T125/80D15 compact spare tire Variable intermittent 2-speed windshield wipers Pwr front/rear windows w/driver-side auto-down (2) 12-volt aux pwr outlets Pwr front & rear disc brakes Front & rear side-curtain airbags Cloth door trim inserts 16" x 6.5" aluminum alloy wheels Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD) P205/55HR16 tires Headlights w/escort & welcome functions Needle punch floor carpeting Smart pedal Front/rear door map pockets w/bottle holders Pwr tilt/slide sunroof -inc: pwr one-touch open/close w/safety feature Black chrome accented grille Black w/chrome surround front lower air intake Black window belt moulding Illuminated ignition key cylinder surround Dual sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors -inc: driver/passenger extension 1.8L DOHC 16-valve dual-CVVT I4 engine 48-amp/hr battery w/battery saver Motor driven pwr rack & pinion steering (MDPS) Body-colour roof-mounted XM antenna Trip computer -inc: distance to empty, average fuel consumption, average vehicle speed, elapsed time Remote releases -inc: fuel filler door, hood, trunk Lighting -inc: cargo area, dome w/delay, front map lights Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, external temp, trip odometer, digital clock, digital fuel level Centre console w/storage -inc: fixed armrest, (2) cup holders 60/40 split-folding heated rear seat -inc: adjustable armrest, cup holders, (3) adjustable headrests 3-point front seat belts -inc: adjustable shoulder height, pre-tensioners Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs, twin-tube gas shocks Torsion axle rear suspension -inc: coil springs, mono-tube gas shocks Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, coolant temp, battery charge, door ajar, airbag, seatbelt, low fuel, parking brake/brake fluid, check engine, ESC, ABS, trunk lid open 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: lockup torque converter, SHIFTRONIC manual shift mode 172-watt Autonet AM/FM/XM/MP3 audio system w/CD player -inc: (6) speakers, iPod/USB/aux inputs, speed-sensitive volume control

