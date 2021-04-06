Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Hyundai Genesis

191,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Amerikal Auto

204-990-5659

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Genesis

2012 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe 2.0T Leather

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe 2.0T Leather

Location

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

  1. 6976709
  2. 6976709
  3. 6976709
  4. 6976709
Contact Seller

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

191,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6976709
  • VIN: KMHHT6KD0CU075271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 191,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AMERIKAL AUTO 3370 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES;

2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0L Turbo 4 CYLINDER 5 passenger with 191,000kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry, heated leather seating, sunroof, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $9,999 + taxes. Dealer permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 3 month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, upto $3,000 per claim, and more.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Amerikal Auto

2009 Land Rover Rang...
 167,000 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Genesis...
 191,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2010 Audi A5 PREMIUM...
 89,000 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic

Email Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

Call Dealer

204-990-XXXX

(click to show)

204-990-5659

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory