2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Brake Assist Child safety rear door locks Front & rear crumple zones Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC) Roof mounted roll-over sensing side curtain airbags for front & 2nd rows Exterior Tinted Glass Rear Spoiler Roof rack side rails Windows rear window defogger Rear Privacy Glass Convenience Automatic Headlights Compact Spare Tire Floor mats (3) passenger assist grips Intermittent rear window wiper/washer Powertrain Transmission Cooler Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Suspension MacPherson strut front suspension Seating 3-point seatbelts for all seating positions Front seat mounted side impact airbags 60/40 split-fold 2nd row bench seat -inc: adjustable headrests Media / Nav / Comm Roof mounted micro antenna Comfort Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass -inc: HomeLink integrated transceiver

Additional Features Energy-absorbing steering column Front & rear stabilizer bars Lockable glove box Front active head restraints (2) rear coat hangers Remote fuel door/hood release Seatback pockets Shift interlock system Pwr window lock-out button Hood buckling creases & safety stops 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD) Body-side reinforcements Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes 150-amp alternator Downhill brake control (DBC) 3.5L DOHC CVVT V6 engine Body-colour bumpers w/dark grey lower inserts Heated pwr body-colour manual folding mirrors w/timer 2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/deicer Eco indicator Dual illuminated sunvisor mirrors w/visor extensions Leather-wrapped black shift knob Cargo area under-floor storage Lower/upper anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system P235/60R18 all season tires Simulated leather door trim inserts 18" x 7.0" aluminum wheels Deluxe metal grain door sill scuff plates Dark grey body-side moulding Premium cut-pile carpeting Center stack mounted ashtray w/cigarette lighter Adjustable illumination level Pwr tilt & slide glass sunroof -inc: one-touch open/close Body-colour door handle w/chrome accents Body colour grille w/chrome surround Borg-Warner electronic all-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension -inc: gas shocks Woodgrain trim -inc: centre console, lower dash, upper door inserts, TGS surround Cupholders -inc: (2) front centre console, (2) rear console, (4) doors Front seat belts -inc: pretensioners, load limiters, adjustable shoulder anchors Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up/down, pinch protection, illuminated switches Integrated door armrests -inc: door pockets, bottle holders Lighting -inc: (2) map, glove box, central dome, door courtesy, ignition 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC, lock-up torque converter Silver accented instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, fuel level, coolant temp, odometer, trip odometer, clock Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, charging system, door ajar, airbag (SRS), low fuel, brake, check engine, ABS, seat belt, rear tailgate Trip computer -inc: L/100 km, range, trip distance (2) side-by-side steel exhaust pipes Infinity Logic 7 AM/FM/XM stereo w/6-disc CD/MP3 changer -inc: (9) Infinity speakers, subwoofer, 605-watt external amp, iPod USB/aux input, 3-month trial satellite radio subscription

