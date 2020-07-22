Menu
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

119,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Pro

204-298-0123

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

LIMITED

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

LIMITED

Location

Imports Pro

312 Nairn Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2L 0W9

204-298-0123

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

119,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5697398
  • VIN: 5XYZHDAG8CG147538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Silver Metallic (Silver)
  • Interior Colour Beige (SH)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Description

--No Accident--Local Manitoba--One Owner--Full Service Records--2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited V6 is fully loaded w/ all power options, All Wheel Drive, Sunroof, Leather interior, Heated seats, Bluetooth, Tow package and more. Safety certified. 1 Year Power train warranty included

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Brake Assist
Child safety rear door locks
Front & rear crumple zones
Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)
Roof mounted roll-over sensing side curtain airbags for front & 2nd rows
Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Roof rack side rails
rear window defogger
Rear Privacy Glass
Automatic Headlights
Compact Spare Tire
Floor mats
(3) passenger assist grips
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Transmission Cooler
Pwr rack & pinion steering
MacPherson strut front suspension
3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
Front seat mounted side impact airbags
60/40 split-fold 2nd row bench seat -inc: adjustable headrests
Roof mounted micro antenna
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass -inc: HomeLink integrated transceiver
Energy-absorbing steering column
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Lockable glove box
Front active head restraints
(2) rear coat hangers
Remote fuel door/hood release
Seatback pockets
Shift interlock system
Pwr window lock-out button
Hood buckling creases & safety stops
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Body-side reinforcements
Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
150-amp alternator
Downhill brake control (DBC)
3.5L DOHC CVVT V6 engine
Body-colour bumpers w/dark grey lower inserts
Heated pwr body-colour manual folding mirrors w/timer
2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/deicer
Eco indicator
Dual illuminated sunvisor mirrors w/visor extensions
Leather-wrapped black shift knob
Cargo area under-floor storage
Lower/upper anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
P235/60R18 all season tires
Simulated leather door trim inserts
18" x 7.0" aluminum wheels
Deluxe metal grain door sill scuff plates
Dark grey body-side moulding
Premium cut-pile carpeting
Center stack mounted ashtray w/cigarette lighter
Adjustable illumination level
Pwr tilt & slide glass sunroof -inc: one-touch open/close
Body-colour door handle w/chrome accents
Body colour grille w/chrome surround
Borg-Warner electronic all-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension -inc: gas shocks
Woodgrain trim -inc: centre console, lower dash, upper door inserts, TGS surround
Cupholders -inc: (2) front centre console, (2) rear console, (4) doors
Front seat belts -inc: pretensioners, load limiters, adjustable shoulder anchors
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up/down, pinch protection, illuminated switches
Integrated door armrests -inc: door pockets, bottle holders
Lighting -inc: (2) map, glove box, central dome, door courtesy, ignition
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC, lock-up torque converter
Silver accented instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, fuel level, coolant temp, odometer, trip odometer, clock
Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, charging system, door ajar, airbag (SRS), low fuel, brake, check engine, ABS, seat belt, rear tailgate
Trip computer -inc: L/100 km, range, trip distance
(2) side-by-side steel exhaust pipes
Infinity Logic 7 AM/FM/XM stereo w/6-disc CD/MP3 changer -inc: (9) Infinity speakers, subwoofer, 605-watt external amp, iPod USB/aux input, 3-month trial satellite radio subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

