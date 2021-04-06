2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 3 , 7 9 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6976682

6976682 Stock #: 2513

2513 VIN: 5XYZGDAB2CG159286

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 73,795 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Comfort Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.