2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

$11,980 + taxes & licensing 1 4 6 , 6 7 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8866994

8866994 Stock #: 3011

3011 VIN: 5XYZHDAG4CG099567

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 146,673 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.