2012 Hyundai Tucson

78,180 KM

$12,460

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

GL AWD*Local Trade/Low Kilometers*

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Sale Price

78,180KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6168450
  • Stock #: F3PDY4
  • VIN: KM8JTCACXCU327407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,180 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seat's, Bluetooth, And Its All Wheel Drive ! The Options You Want In The price Point You Want. Do Not Miss This Ultra Low Kilometer Tucson ! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia On Regent Today!
2012 Hyundai Tucson. GL Package. All Wheel Drive. 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder Engine. Automatic Transmission. Heated Front Seat's. Voice Activated Bluetooth System. Cruise Control System. Power Equipment Group. Power Windows. Power Locks. 2 Set's Of key's. And So Much More !
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Spoiler
Steel Wheels
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Anti-Starter
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

