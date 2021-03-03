Menu
2012 Hyundai Tucson

100,268 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2012 Hyundai Tucson

2012 Hyundai Tucson

Limited w/Nav | AWD | Heated Seats | Automatic Headlights |

2012 Hyundai Tucson

Limited w/Nav | AWD | Heated Seats | Automatic Headlights |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Sale

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

100,268KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6625415
  • Stock #: F3RPJF
  • VIN: KM8JUCAC0CU431515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ash Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,268 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Kilometres, Bluetooth, And The Ideal Price Point. Do Not Miss This Car! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia On Regent Today!
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Lights
Bluetooth Connectivity
Push Button Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Front Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio
USB Ports
1 Set of Keys
Block Heater Capable

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay- No Hidden Fees Or Charges!
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
WWW.BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
18" x 6.5" alloy wheels
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

