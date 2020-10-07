2012 Hyundai Veloster

Vehicle Features

Safety 3-Point Rear Seat Belts Brake Assist Driver & front passenger airbags Front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes Front & rear side curtain airbags Front & rear crumple zones Front side impact airbags Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system Occupant classification system (OCS) Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Convenience Rear Windshield Wiper Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Fuel Door Release Front passenger seatback pocket Comfort Cargo Area Light Trim Leather-wrapped shift knob Body colour front & rear bumpers -inc: glossy black rear bumper lower insert Exterior Front fog lights Power Options Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up/down w/pinch protection

Additional Features Cargo Cover Body Colour Door Handles Battery Saver Sunglass Holder Energy-absorbing steering column Front/rear stabilizer bars Rear window defroster w/timer Front map lights Pwr window lockout Tinted glass w/windshield shade band Body colour heated pwr mirrors Body side reinforcements T125/80D15 compact spare tire Variable intermittent 2-speed windshield wipers Rear coat hanger Chrome interior door handles Alloy pedals Black window belt moulding 18" x 7.5" alloy wheels w/painted inserts P215/40R18 tires Panoramic sunroof -inc: safety one-touch Glossy black front lower air intake w/chrome surround Glossy black rear lip spoiler -inc: LED high-mounted stop lamp Black grille w/chrome insert Auto LED headlights w/escort function One-touch triple turn signal w/EZ lane change Needle punch carpeted floor covering Air conditioning -inc: cabin air filter High glossy black interior accents Leatherette integrated door armrest Door map pockets -inc: front bottle holders Non-woven roof trim Dual illuminated visors w/extensions Luggage net hooks Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake-force distribution (EBD) Child safety rear door lock Motor driven pwr rack & pinion steering (MDPS) Torsion axle rear suspension -inc: coil springs roof-mounted XM antenna 1.6L Dual-CVVT GDI 16-valve I4 engine Chrome-tipped twin exhaust Electronic shift interlock Front/rear gas shocks In-glass AM/FM radio antenna MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs Trip computer -inc: distance to empty, average fuel consumption, average vehicle speed, elapsed time 3-point front seat belts -inc: adjustable shoulder height, pre-tensioners Instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, digital fuel level, digital coolant temp, trip odometer, digital clock, external temp display Warning chimes -inc: door ajar, driver seatbelt reminder 60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: adjustable head restraints, storage console w/(2) cupholders 450-watt Dimension AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: LG high resolution 7" touchscreen w/navigation, rearview camera, external amp, subwoofer, (7) speakers, iPod/USB & MP3 aux input jacks, RCA cable, speed-sensitive volume control 6-speed EcoShift dual clutch auto transmission -inc: paddle shifters, hillstart assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.