AMERIKAL AUTO 3370 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.
2012 HYUNDAI VELOSTER FULLY LOADED 1.6L FWD 4 CYLINDER 5 passenger with 152,000kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry, heated leather seating, PANORAMIC sunroof, GPS/NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $9999 + taxes. Dealer permit #4780.
Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 3 month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, upto $3,000 per claim, and more.
Additional coverages available for key fobs, tire & rims, paint less dent repair, and upholstery rip/tear/burn coverage.
Vehicle Features
3-Point Rear Seat Belts
Brake Assist
Driver & front passenger airbags
Front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Front & rear crumple zones
Front side impact airbags
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Occupant classification system (OCS)
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Windshield Wiper
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Remote Fuel Door Release
Front passenger seatback pocket
Cargo Area Light
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Body colour front & rear bumpers -inc: glossy black rear bumper lower insert
Front fog lights
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up/down w/pinch protection
Cargo Cover
Body Colour Door Handles
Battery Saver
Sunglass Holder
Energy-absorbing steering column
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front map lights
Pwr window lockout
Tinted glass w/windshield shade band
Body colour heated pwr mirrors
Body side reinforcements
T125/80D15 compact spare tire
Variable intermittent 2-speed windshield wipers
Rear coat hanger
Chrome interior door handles
Alloy pedals
Black window belt moulding
18" x 7.5" alloy wheels w/painted inserts
P215/40R18 tires
Panoramic sunroof -inc: safety one-touch
Glossy black front lower air intake w/chrome surround
Glossy black rear lip spoiler -inc: LED high-mounted stop lamp
Black grille w/chrome insert
Auto LED headlights w/escort function
One-touch triple turn signal w/EZ lane change
Needle punch carpeted floor covering
Air conditioning -inc: cabin air filter
High glossy black interior accents
Leatherette integrated door armrest
Door map pockets -inc: front bottle holders
Non-woven roof trim
Dual illuminated visors w/extensions
Luggage net hooks
Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake-force distribution (EBD)
Child safety rear door lock
Motor driven pwr rack & pinion steering (MDPS)
Torsion axle rear suspension -inc: coil springs
roof-mounted XM antenna
1.6L Dual-CVVT GDI 16-valve I4 engine
Chrome-tipped twin exhaust
Electronic shift interlock
Front/rear gas shocks
In-glass AM/FM radio antenna
MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs
Trip computer -inc: distance to empty, average fuel consumption, average vehicle speed, elapsed time
3-point front seat belts -inc: adjustable shoulder height, pre-tensioners
Instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, digital fuel level, digital coolant temp, trip odometer, digital clock, external temp display
Warning chimes -inc: door ajar, driver seatbelt reminder