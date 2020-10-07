Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Hyundai Veloster

152,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Amerikal Auto

204-990-5659

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Veloster

2012 Hyundai Veloster

w/Tech

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Veloster

w/Tech

Location

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

  1. 5907213
  2. 5907213
  3. 5907213
  4. 5907213
  5. 5907213
  6. 5907213
  7. 5907213
  8. 5907213
  9. 5907213
  10. 5907213
  11. 5907213
Contact Seller

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

152,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5907213
  • VIN: KMHTC6AD6CU076033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AMERIKAL AUTO 3370 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

2012 HYUNDAI VELOSTER FULLY LOADED 1.6L FWD 4 CYLINDER 5 passenger with 152,000kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry, heated leather seating, PANORAMIC sunroof, GPS/NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $9999 + taxes. Dealer permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 3 month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, upto $3,000 per claim, and more.

Additional coverages available for key fobs, tire & rims, paint less dent repair, and upholstery rip/tear/burn coverage.

Vehicle Features

3-Point Rear Seat Belts
Brake Assist
Driver & front passenger airbags
Front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Front & rear crumple zones
Front side impact airbags
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Occupant classification system (OCS)
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Windshield Wiper
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Remote Fuel Door Release
Front passenger seatback pocket
Cargo Area Light
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Body colour front & rear bumpers -inc: glossy black rear bumper lower insert
Front fog lights
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up/down w/pinch protection
Cargo Cover
Body Colour Door Handles
Battery Saver
Sunglass Holder
Energy-absorbing steering column
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front map lights
Pwr window lockout
Tinted glass w/windshield shade band
Body colour heated pwr mirrors
Body side reinforcements
T125/80D15 compact spare tire
Variable intermittent 2-speed windshield wipers
Rear coat hanger
Chrome interior door handles
Alloy pedals
Black window belt moulding
18" x 7.5" alloy wheels w/painted inserts
P215/40R18 tires
Panoramic sunroof -inc: safety one-touch
Glossy black front lower air intake w/chrome surround
Glossy black rear lip spoiler -inc: LED high-mounted stop lamp
Black grille w/chrome insert
Auto LED headlights w/escort function
One-touch triple turn signal w/EZ lane change
Needle punch carpeted floor covering
Air conditioning -inc: cabin air filter
High glossy black interior accents
Leatherette integrated door armrest
Door map pockets -inc: front bottle holders
Non-woven roof trim
Dual illuminated visors w/extensions
Luggage net hooks
Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake-force distribution (EBD)
Child safety rear door lock
Motor driven pwr rack & pinion steering (MDPS)
Torsion axle rear suspension -inc: coil springs
roof-mounted XM antenna
1.6L Dual-CVVT GDI 16-valve I4 engine
Chrome-tipped twin exhaust
Electronic shift interlock
Front/rear gas shocks
In-glass AM/FM radio antenna
MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs
Trip computer -inc: distance to empty, average fuel consumption, average vehicle speed, elapsed time
3-point front seat belts -inc: adjustable shoulder height, pre-tensioners
Instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, digital fuel level, digital coolant temp, trip odometer, digital clock, external temp display
Warning chimes -inc: door ajar, driver seatbelt reminder
60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: adjustable head restraints, storage console w/(2) cupholders
450-watt Dimension AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: LG high resolution 7" touchscreen w/navigation, rearview camera, external amp, subwoofer, (7) speakers, iPod/USB & MP3 aux input jacks, RCA cable, speed-sensitive volume control
6-speed EcoShift dual clutch auto transmission -inc: paddle shifters, hillstart assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Amerikal Auto

2015 Ford Focus SE
 174,500 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2007 BMW 3 Series 32...
 145,000 KM
$9,499 + tax & lic
2010 Land Rover Rang...
 148,500 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic

Email Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

Call Dealer

204-990-XXXX

(click to show)

204-990-5659

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory