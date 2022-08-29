Menu
2012 Hyundai Veracruz

197,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2012 Hyundai Veracruz

2012 Hyundai Veracruz

AWD 4dr GL

2012 Hyundai Veracruz

AWD 4dr GL

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

197,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9303508
  Stock #: 10596.0
  VIN: KM8NUDCC8CU203623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 197,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Manitoba Vehicle with no major accidents  and beautifully equipped All Wheel Drive ,  7 Passenger, Just safetied and serviced. Including Battery, New Front and Rear brakes, Factory trailer hitch, All the luxury options you expect. 2 owner vehicle with good service history…  Carfax report available. Priced at $10,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.

Our no pressure sales staff would be happy to look after you.  So Why Buy at Westside Sales Ltd. ????   * 37 years in business with the same ownership   * All vehicles are freshly safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff   * The industry leading carproof history report comes with all of our vehicles.  * Our No Gimmick Pricing! ....just how we've always done business     * Westside Sales is not your standard used car dealership it is a dealership with standards.     While there are other dealership options we look forward to the opportunity to earn you as a customer. Come find out for yourself....  Westside Sales Ltd is located at 1461 Waverley Street between Chevrier and McGillvary. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    Come check out other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA  Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

