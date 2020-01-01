Menu
2012 Hyundai VERANO

151,322 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

151,322KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6232605
  • Stock #: 5299A
  • VIN: KM8NUDCC4CU186545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 5299A
  • Mileage 151,322 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Ford's inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Spoiler
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

