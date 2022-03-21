$13,494+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,494
+ taxes & licensing
Birchwood Nissan
204-261-3490
2012 Infiniti G37
2012 Infiniti G37
X Sedan AWD | Bluetooth | Nav | Sunroof | Memory seats
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$13,494
+ taxes & licensing
94,072KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8940808
- Stock #: F4NGUA
- VIN: JN1CV6AR2CM678358
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aspen Pearl
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 94,072 KM
Vehicle Description
Selling AS IS........with a failed Safety
Dealer permit #0086
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Battery Saver
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Front & rear stabilizer bar
Double wishbone front suspension
4-wheel vented pwr disc brakes
Vehicle-speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
ATESSA E-TS all-wheel drive w/snow mode
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
3.7L DOHC 24-valve V6 aluminum engine -inc: variable valve event & lift (VVEL)
7-speed automatic transmission w/manual shift mode -inc: downshift rev-matching, drive sport (DS) mode w/adaptive shift control (ASC)
Front & rear tow hook
Gas-type hood struts
Fog Lights
Xenon Headlights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Temporary spare tire w/steel wheel
Integrated front fog lights
LED tail lamps
Trunk chrome finisher
High intensity discharge (HID) bi-functional xenon headlamps
Body color folding pwr heated mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front/rear carpeted floor mats
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/extensions
Keyless Start
Driver/passenger assist handles
Dome lamp
Rear seat heater vents
Lockable glove box w/lamp
(2) rear seat coat hooks
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
Trunk illumination
HomeLink universal transceiver
Dual front map lights
Dual front seatback pockets
Dual rear reading lamps
Overhead console w/sunglasses holder
Infiniti signature analog clock
Remote opening of all windows via Intelligent key
Aluminum Infiniti kick plates (front & rear)
Illuminated entry -inc: front entry step lamps
Leather shift knob w/metallic finish
Tilt meter cluster (linked w/steering column)
Foot release type parking brake
8-way pwr front passenger seat
Front door pockets w/bottleholders
Pwr windows w/illuminated switches -inc: one-touch up/down for all windows
(4) trunk cargo hooks
Pwr trunk release w/cancellation switch in glove box
Fold-down rear seat center armrest w/trunk pass through & cupholders
Fine Vision electroluminescent instrumentation w/adjustable brightness control -inc: speedometer, tachometer, fuel level, water temp & twin trip odometer
Front center console -inc: (2) cupholders, armrest, storage compartment, 12V pwr outlet
Shodo-finish aluminum interior trim -inc: center console, instrument panel, doors
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Emergency inside trunk release
3-point safety belts for all seating positions
Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags
Driver/front passenger knee bolsters
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Rearview monitor
Front seat mounted side-impact airbags
Front seat 2-way adjustable active head restraints
LATCH lower anchors and tethers for children system
Slide-away brake assembly
Height-adjustable front safety belts w/pretensioners & load limiters
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Intermittent Wipers
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Leather Interior
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Satellite Radio
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
XM satellite radio w/3-month subscription
Rear window in-glass antenna w/diversity system
7" vehicle information display
Leather Wrap Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Anti-Starter
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Birchwood Nissan
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8