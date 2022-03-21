2012 Infiniti G37

$13,494 + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 0 7 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8940808

8940808 Stock #: F4NGUA

F4NGUA VIN: JN1CV6AR2CM678358

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Aspen Pearl

Interior Colour Graphite

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 94,072 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Battery Saver Independent multi-link rear suspension Front & rear stabilizer bar Double wishbone front suspension 4-wheel vented pwr disc brakes Vehicle-speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering ATESSA E-TS all-wheel drive w/snow mode Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls 3.7L DOHC 24-valve V6 aluminum engine -inc: variable valve event & lift (VVEL) 7-speed automatic transmission w/manual shift mode -inc: downshift rev-matching, drive sport (DS) mode w/adaptive shift control (ASC) Front & rear tow hook Gas-type hood struts Exterior Fog Lights Xenon Headlights Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Temporary spare tire w/steel wheel Integrated front fog lights LED tail lamps Trunk chrome finisher High intensity discharge (HID) bi-functional xenon headlamps Body color folding pwr heated mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Rear window defroster w/timer Front/rear carpeted floor mats Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/extensions Keyless Start Driver/passenger assist handles Dome lamp Rear seat heater vents Lockable glove box w/lamp (2) rear seat coat hooks Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass Trunk illumination HomeLink universal transceiver Dual front map lights Dual front seatback pockets Dual rear reading lamps Overhead console w/sunglasses holder Infiniti signature analog clock Remote opening of all windows via Intelligent key Aluminum Infiniti kick plates (front & rear) Illuminated entry -inc: front entry step lamps Leather shift knob w/metallic finish Tilt meter cluster (linked w/steering column) Foot release type parking brake 8-way pwr front passenger seat Front door pockets w/bottleholders Pwr windows w/illuminated switches -inc: one-touch up/down for all windows (4) trunk cargo hooks Pwr trunk release w/cancellation switch in glove box Fold-down rear seat center armrest w/trunk pass through & cupholders Fine Vision electroluminescent instrumentation w/adjustable brightness control -inc: speedometer, tachometer, fuel level, water temp & twin trip odometer Front center console -inc: (2) cupholders, armrest, storage compartment, 12V pwr outlet Shodo-finish aluminum interior trim -inc: center console, instrument panel, doors Safety Traction Control 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear View Camera Tire Pressure Monitor TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Emergency Trunk Release Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Emergency inside trunk release 3-point safety belts for all seating positions Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags Driver/front passenger knee bolsters Electronic stability control (ESC) Rearview monitor Front seat mounted side-impact airbags Front seat 2-way adjustable active head restraints LATCH lower anchors and tethers for children system Slide-away brake assembly Height-adjustable front safety belts w/pretensioners & load limiters Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Seating Leather Interior Pass-Through Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm Satellite Radio XM SATELLITE RADIO Bluetooth hands-free phone system XM satellite radio w/3-month subscription Rear window in-glass antenna w/diversity system 7" vehicle information display Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Anti-Starter ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission

