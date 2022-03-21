Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Jaguar XF

68,924 KM

Details Description

$22,720

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,720

+ taxes & licensing

Nott Auto Corp

204-889-6688

Contact Seller
2012 Jaguar XF

2012 Jaguar XF

Portfolio

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Jaguar XF

Portfolio

Location

Nott Auto Corp

1322 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P5

204-889-6688

  1. 8711435
  2. 8711435
  3. 8711435
  4. 8711435
  5. 8711435
  6. 8711435
  7. 8711435
  8. 8711435
  9. 8711435
  10. 8711435
  11. 8711435
  12. 8711435
  13. 8711435
  14. 8711435
  15. 8711435
Contact Seller

$22,720

+ taxes & licensing

68,924KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8711435
  • Stock #: C7230
  • VIN: SAJXA0HB6CLS47982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cashmere
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C7230
  • Mileage 68,924 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Jaguar XF Portfolio! Elderly driven, clean accident/claim history, service records, two keys, owners manual and two sets of wheels available. Navigation, Reverse Camera, Parking Sensors, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Cooled Front Seats, Leather Seats, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Sunroof etc.

Basic Info
Body: Sedan
Mileage: 68,924 kms
Exterior: Cashmere Metallic
Interior: London Tan Leather

Mechanical
Engine: 5.0L V8
Output: 385 hp @ 6,500 rpm, 380 lb-ft torque @ 3,500 rpm
Transmission: 6-speed automatic transmission
Drivetrain: Rear-Wheel Drive
Tires: 245/40R19 Continental - Winter Contact SI
Rims: 19 Braelin BR09 Charcoal Wheel

This vehicle is one of many premium consignment units. Why Nott book your test drive today?

All of our vehicles will undergo a rigorous 160 Point Inspection & are eligible for our Nott Family Certification!

Call 204-889-6688 or email sales@nottautocorp.com with any questions and to schedule a test drive!


Why Nott get discretely approved NOW! No obligation, pre-approval now!

Click here - https://www.bankpreapproved.com/full-approval-form/

Buy now, pay later. Put $0 down and make no payments for 90 days on qualifying vehicles.

Our customers frequently tell us how different their experience was and that buying their car was FUN! Come and see why for 13 years, Winnipeg has been choosing Nott Autocorp for value, quality, and a unique low-pressure buying experience. Our staff will do whatever it takes to find the right vehicle for you and your family and making sure you get great value while providing the most comfortable buying experience possible.

If we dont have the right vehicle for you here, well introduce you to our highly successful and fun Custom Order Process to find the exact vehicle you want at a great price. Learn more at www.nott.ca.

Our huge indoor showroom is located at 1322 Waverley St. @ McGillivray Blvd.

Vehicle History Report available upon request: sales@nottautocorp.com

Price inclusive of any/all fees. GST/PST not included.

Dealer Permit #0318

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nott Auto Corp

2018 Alfa Romeo Giul...
 23,581 KM
$39,980 + tax & lic
2017 Audi Q7 PROGRES...
 87,621 KM
$45,980 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Color...
 60,500 KM
$40,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nott Auto Corp

Nott Auto Corp

Nott Auto Corp

1322 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P5

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-6688

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory