2012 Jaguar XF

$29,000 + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 0 0 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8802512

8802512 Stock #: C7358

C7358 VIN: SAJXA0JC8CMS32820

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # C7358

Mileage 98,002 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.