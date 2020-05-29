2012 Jayco Eagle

+ taxes & licensing
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
*** JAYCO QUALITY THROUGH AND THROUGH! *** COUPLES 5TH WHEEL THAT YOU WILL NOT WANT TO MISS!! *** HALF TON TOWABLE AT 6541LBS!!! *** Beautiful 25 FOOT Couples Camper. Huge LIVING ROOM SLIDE!! The Jayco Eagle HT has a 9950LBS GVWR which means that you will not need a special license to tow it. VACUUM BONDED side walls ensure a stronger bond in your walls.Optioned with an Oversized POWER AWNING for lounging in absolute comfort......Includes upgraded GLACIER PACKAGE Which gives you an extra layer of R7 Insulation in the roof and R15 foil in the main floor to keep the temperatures in the trailer......6 CUBIC FT FRIDGE Gives you more to store food and drinks......Indoor & Outdoor Entertainment System......USB & AUX Stereo Inputs......OUTDOOR SPEAKERS - Enjoy the outdoors!!......POWER STABILIZER JACKS make setting up a quick and easy process......Large shower with skylight......So much natural light!!!......Master Bedroom with HIS & HERS CLOSETS......6 Gallon DSI Gas/Electric hot water tank is great for showers and washing dishes inside the trailer......LIGHT ENOUGH FOR A HALF TON TRUCK AND SHORT ENOUGH TO STILL PULL A BOAT BEHIND!
Now on sale for ONLY $19,995 with dealer arranged financing, or $20,995 cash. Payments as low as $100 B/W OR LESS. Extended warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
