Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

Contact Seller
2012 Jayco Eagle

2012 Jayco Eagle

HT 23.5 RBS SUPERLITE - 1/2 TON TOWABLE W/ SLIDE!!

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Jayco Eagle

HT 23.5 RBS SUPERLITE - 1/2 TON TOWABLE W/ SLIDE!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

  1. 5125676
  2. 5125676
  3. 5125676
  4. 5125676
  5. 5125676
  6. 5125676
  7. 5125676
  8. 5125676
  9. 5125676
  10. 5125676
  11. 5125676
  12. 5125676
  13. 5125676
  14. 5125676
  15. 5125676
  16. 5125676
  17. 5125676
  18. 5125676
  19. 5125676
  20. 5125676
  21. 5125676
  22. 5125676
  23. 5125676
  24. 5125676
  25. 5125676
  26. 5125676
  27. 5125676
  28. 5125676
  29. 5125676
Contact Seller

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5125676
  • Stock #: SCV4248
  • VIN: 1UJCJ0BL5C1PZ0203
Exterior Colour
White
*** JAYCO QUALITY THROUGH AND THROUGH! *** COUPLES 5TH WHEEL THAT YOU WILL NOT WANT TO MISS!! *** HALF TON TOWABLE AT 6541LBS!!! *** Beautiful 25 FOOT Couples Camper. Huge LIVING ROOM SLIDE!! The Jayco Eagle HT has a 9950LBS GVWR which means that you will not need a special license to tow it. VACUUM BONDED side walls ensure a stronger bond in your walls.Optioned with an Oversized POWER AWNING for lounging in absolute comfort......Includes upgraded GLACIER PACKAGE Which gives you an extra layer of R7 Insulation in the roof and R15 foil in the main floor to keep the temperatures in the trailer......6 CUBIC FT FRIDGE Gives you more to store food and drinks......Indoor & Outdoor Entertainment System......USB & AUX Stereo Inputs......OUTDOOR SPEAKERS - Enjoy the outdoors!!......POWER STABILIZER JACKS make setting up a quick and easy process......Large shower with skylight......So much natural light!!!......Master Bedroom with HIS & HERS CLOSETS......6 Gallon DSI Gas/Electric hot water tank is great for showers and washing dishes inside the trailer......LIGHT ENOUGH FOR A HALF TON TRUCK AND SHORT ENOUGH TO STILL PULL A BOAT BEHIND!

Now on sale for ONLY $19,995 with dealer arranged financing, or $20,995 cash. Payments as low as $100 B/W OR LESS. Extended warranty available!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 41,000 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-350 Supe...
 87,000 KM
$37,600 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Journey G...
 20,000 KM
$29,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-414-XXXX

(click to show)

204-414-4143

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory