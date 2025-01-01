2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Menu
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?*** *FINANCING AVAILABLE* *CLEAN TITLE ONLY* *TRADE-INS WELCOME* *7 DAY INSURANCE* *3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY* *MB SAFETY* *NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE* *D#4140* **** ***PHOTOS COMING SOON, PHOTOS COMING SOON***** *****VALUE PRICED AT $11,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED****** *****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST****** *****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008***** INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: jack, Hard drive: 30GB, In-Dash CD: single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Subwoofer: 1, Total speakers: 9, ABS: 4-wheel, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake type: disc, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Steering wheel trim: leather, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 2, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 115V, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front / rear, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Remote engine start, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Storage: cargo net / door pockets / front seatback, Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual, Body side moldings: body-color, Door handle color: body-color, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black, Mirror color: black, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate, Infotainment screen size: 6.5 in., Compass, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure, Exterior entry lights: approach lamps, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, Side mirrors: heated, 4WD type: full time, Alternator: 180 amps, Battery: maintenance-free, Battery rating: 700 CCA, Limited slip differential: center, Roof rails: chrome, Active head restraints: dual front, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Parking sensors: rear, Rearview monitor, Rear seatbelts: center 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat: heated, Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / 8 / height / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat: heated, Passenger seat power adjustments: 8 / height / lumbar / reclining, Rear headrests: 2 / integrated, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: leather, Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks, Hill holder control, Off-road driving assist: hill descent, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: twin-tube gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: short and long arm, Rear shock type: twin-tube gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: aluminum alloy, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Liftgate window: manual flip-up, Power windows, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer, Window defogger: rear

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

159,756 KM

$11,991

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo X

12898991

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo X

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

$11,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
159,756KM
VIN 1C4RJFAG8CC309592

  • Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Interior Colour Orange
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 309592
  • Mileage 159,756 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rearview monitor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Convenience

External temperature display

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio: AM/FM

Additional Features

Radio data system
Parking sensors: rear
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Center console: front console with storage
Overhead console: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Liftgate window: manual flip-up
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
In-Dash CD: single disc
Rear seatbelts: center 3-point
One-touch windows: 2
Antenna type: mast
Subwoofer: 1
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Total speakers: 9
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Auxiliary audio input: jack
Battery: maintenance-free
Hard drive: 30GB
Body side moldings: body-color
Vanity mirrors: dual
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Mirror color: black
Spare wheel type: aluminum alloy
Power outlet(s): 115V
Alternator: 180 amps
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Battery rating: 700 CCA
Infotainment screen size: 6.5 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Roof rails: chrome
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Reading lights: front / rear
Storage: cargo net / door pockets / front seatback
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Rear headrests: 2 / integrated
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / 8 / height / reclining
Passenger seat power adjustments: 8 / height / lumbar / reclining

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

