2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo X
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
$11,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
- Interior Colour Orange
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 309592
- Mileage 159,756 KM
Vehicle Description
INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: jack, Hard drive: 30GB, In-Dash CD: single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Subwoofer: 1, Total speakers: 9, ABS: 4-wheel, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake type: disc, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Steering wheel trim: leather, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 2, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 115V, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front / rear, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Remote engine start, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Storage: cargo net / door pockets / front seatback, Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual, Body side moldings: body-color, Door handle color: body-color, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black, Mirror color: black, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate, Infotainment screen size: 6.5 in., Compass, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure, Exterior entry lights: approach lamps, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, Side mirrors: heated, 4WD type: full time, Alternator: 180 amps, Battery: maintenance-free, Battery rating: 700 CCA, Limited slip differential: center, Roof rails: chrome, Active head restraints: dual front, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Parking sensors: rear, Rearview monitor, Rear seatbelts: center 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat: heated, Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / 8 / height / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat: heated, Passenger seat power adjustments: 8 / height / lumbar / reclining, Rear headrests: 2 / integrated, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: leather, Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks, Hill holder control, Off-road driving assist: hill descent, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: twin-tube gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: short and long arm, Rear shock type: twin-tube gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: aluminum alloy, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Liftgate window: manual flip-up, Power windows, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer, Window defogger: rear
