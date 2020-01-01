Menu
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

163,956 KM

Details Description Features

Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

Laredo

Laredo

Location

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

163,956KM
Used
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG8CC211968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 163,956 KM

Vehicle Description

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)
Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.
Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy
Phone Number: (204)615-6979

Vehicle Features

Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Front seat side air bags
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Pwr accessory delay
Pwr windows w/front 1-touch up/down
Rear window wiper w/washer
Standard Duty Engine Cooling
SPEED CONTROL
Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass
Tip Start
Vehicle Information Centre
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Trailer Sway Damping
Child seat latch-ready anchor system
Child seat upper tether anchorages
Front advanced multi-stage air bags w/passenger occupant sensor
Manual folding pwr heated mirrors
700-amp maintenance-free battery
3.6L VVT V6 engine
Pwr Locking Fuel Filler Door
6500# GVWR

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

