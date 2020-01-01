2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lamps Child safety rear door locks 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes Front seat side air bags Windows Rear Window Defroster Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Power Options Pwr accessory delay Pwr windows w/front 1-touch up/down Convenience Rear window wiper w/washer Powertrain Standard Duty Engine Cooling

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass Tip Start Vehicle Information Centre Tilt/telescopic steering column Trailer Sway Damping Child seat latch-ready anchor system Child seat upper tether anchorages Front advanced multi-stage air bags w/passenger occupant sensor Manual folding pwr heated mirrors 700-amp maintenance-free battery 3.6L VVT V6 engine Pwr Locking Fuel Filler Door 6500# GVWR

