$17,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,988
+ taxes & licensing
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
204-284-7650
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo | Cruise Control | Keyless Entry
Location
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
$17,988
+ taxes & licensing
184,806KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9205666
- Stock #: 5751C
- VIN: 1C4RJFAG1CC342014
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 184,806 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Ford's inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650!
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9