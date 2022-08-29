2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$17,988 + taxes & licensing 1 8 4 , 8 0 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9205666

9205666 Stock #: 5751C

5751C VIN: 1C4RJFAG1CC342014

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 184,806 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Privacy Glass Auto On/Off Headlamps Safety Traction Control Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Rear Defroster tilt steering Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Illuminated Visor Mirror Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.