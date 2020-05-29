2012 Jeep Patriot

Safety Brake Assist

Child safety rear door locks

4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes

Front & rear side curtain airbags Convenience Tilt Steering Column

ILLUMINATED CUP HOLDERS

Compact Spare Tire

Interior Removable/Rechargeable Lamp

Map/Dome Reading Lamps

Passenger Assist Handles

Halogen Headlamps

Variable intermittent windshield wipers

Full-length floor console

Instrumentation w/tachometer Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Four Wheel Drive Seating REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS

Driver Seat Height Adjuster Windows REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER

Rear Window Defroster

Solar control glass Suspension TOURING SUSPENSION Comfort Illuminated Entry

Air filtration Trim Body-colour door handles

Body-colour grille

Body-colour fascias

Body-colour liftgate applique Media / Nav / Comm (4) speakers Power Options Pwr accessory delay Security Sentry key theft-deterrent system

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL

Rear Stabilizer Bar

Side Roof Rails

Carpeted floor

outside temp display

120-amp alternator

Liftgate door w/fixed glass

Sliding Armrest

Front dome lamp

active head restraints

Hill start assist

525-amp maintenance-free battery

Height adjustable front seat belts

Lower Bodyside Accent Cladding

Bright Interior Accents

Front passenger fold-flat seat

Electronic roll mitigation

Front license plate attachment screws

Fixed long-mast antenna

Fold-flat cargo floor

Multistage dual front airbags

Sliding sunvisors w/vanity mirrors

Front passenger seat belt alert

2.4L DOHC 16-valve I4 dual VVT engine

Firm feel pwr steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.