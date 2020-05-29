Menu
$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

Contact Seller
2012 Jeep Patriot

north

north

Location

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 141,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5085945
  • Stock #: 1912
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB4CD549589
Exterior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder

IN STOCK!
MCWilliam Auto Service

THIS PRICE IS NOT A MISPRINT!!! At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR VEHICLES SO YOU CAN TOO! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome. Call our office @204-560-1234 sales @204-560-1231/Sales@204-560-1232 cell Rick @ 204-298-8938 cell or Visit us at 155 McPhillips St. WINNIPEG MB R3E 2J8 *Price does not inclue PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611

Safety
  • Brake Assist
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
  • Front & rear side curtain airbags
Convenience
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • ILLUMINATED CUP HOLDERS
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Interior Removable/Rechargeable Lamp
  • Map/Dome Reading Lamps
  • Passenger Assist Handles
  • Halogen Headlamps
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Full-length floor console
  • Instrumentation w/tachometer
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Four Wheel Drive
Seating
  • REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
  • Driver Seat Height Adjuster
Windows
  • REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • Solar control glass
Suspension
  • TOURING SUSPENSION
Comfort
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Air filtration
Trim
  • Body-colour door handles
  • Body-colour grille
  • Body-colour fascias
  • Body-colour liftgate applique
Media / Nav / Comm
  • (4) speakers
Power Options
  • Pwr accessory delay
Security
  • Sentry key theft-deterrent system
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Side Roof Rails
  • Carpeted floor
  • outside temp display
  • 120-amp alternator
  • Liftgate door w/fixed glass
  • Sliding Armrest
  • Front dome lamp
  • active head restraints
  • Hill start assist
  • 525-amp maintenance-free battery
  • Height adjustable front seat belts
  • Lower Bodyside Accent Cladding
  • Bright Interior Accents
  • Front passenger fold-flat seat
  • Electronic roll mitigation
  • Front license plate attachment screws
  • Fixed long-mast antenna
  • Fold-flat cargo floor
  • Multistage dual front airbags
  • Sliding sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
  • Front passenger seat belt alert
  • 2.4L DOHC 16-valve I4 dual VVT engine
  • Firm feel pwr steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

