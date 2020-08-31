Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Jeep Wrangler

82,000 KM

Details Description Features

$34,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

Contact Seller
2012 Jeep Wrangler

2012 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Custom Built Trail Monster! THE BEAST!!

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Custom Built Trail Monster! THE BEAST!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

  1. 5781150
  2. 5781150
  3. 5781150
  4. 5781150
  5. 5781150
  6. 5781150
  7. 5781150
  8. 5781150
  9. 5781150
  10. 5781150
  11. 5781150
  12. 5781150
  13. 5781150
  14. 5781150
  15. 5781150
  16. 5781150
  17. 5781150
  18. 5781150
  19. 5781150
  20. 5781150
  21. 5781150
  22. 5781150
  23. 5781150
  24. 5781150
  25. 5781150
  26. 5781150
  27. 5781150
  28. 5781150
  29. 5781150
  30. 5781150
  31. 5781150
  32. 5781150
  33. 5781150
  34. 5781150
  35. 5781150
  36. 5781150
  37. 5781150
  38. 5781150
Contact Seller

$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

82,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5781150
  • Stock #: SCV4593
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG8CL275861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # SCV4593
  • Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** BIG BDS LIFT KIT & FOX SHOCKS! *** CUSTOM LIGHTING & STEREO!! *** LOADED SAHARA EDITION!!! *** LOW LOW MILEAGE!!!! *** Highly modified and upgraded with only the best. Far too much invested to list, well over $10,000+ in upgrades built upon a top-end trim package. Turn every head, conquer the offroad, trail-built capable, and an absolute blast to drive. Deserving of a good home, must see to appreciate... bring your ladder, this one's not for small statured individuals!

PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEELS & TIRES (PICTURED) ARE AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET.

Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, custom fitted Jeep mats. ONLY 82,000 KMS!! An incredible opportunity to acquire a low mileage fully built Jeep for far less than cost to build. Now on sale for just $34,800 with financing and extended warranty available!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Vehicle Features

Audio System : Antenna type : mast
Audio System : Radio : AM/FM
Audio System : Satellite radio : SiriusXM
Audio System : Subwoofer : 1
Lights : Front fog lights
Mirrors : Side mirror adjustments : power
Mirrors : Side mirrors : heated
Wheels and Tires : Spare wheel type : steel
Wheels and Tires : Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Windows : Power windows
Comfort Features : Shift knob trim : leather
Comfort Features : Steering wheel trim : leather
Convenience Features : Center console : front console with storage
Convenience Features : Cupholders : front
Convenience Features : Cupholders : rear
Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : keyless entry
Convenience Features : Reading lights : front
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : audio
Convenience Features : Storage : door pockets
Instrumentation : Compass
Instrumentation : External temperature display
Instrumentation : Gauge : tachometer
Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : tire fill alert
Seats : Front headrests : 2
Seats : Front seat type : bucket
Seats : Passenger seat manual adjustments : 4
Seats : Rear seat type : 60-40 split bench
Suspension : Front shock type : gas
Suspension : Front spring type : coil
Suspension : Front stabilizer bar
Suspension : Rear shock type : gas
Suspension : Rear spring type : coil
Airbags : Airbag deactivation : occupant sensing passenger
Airbags : Front airbags : dual
Brakes : ABS : 4-wheel
Brakes : Braking assist
Brakes : Electronic brakeforce distribution
Brakes : Rear brake type : disc
Safety : Active head restraints : dual front
Safety : Child safety door locks
Seatbelts : Rear seatbelts : center 3-point
Security : 2-stage unlocking doors
Security : Power door locks
Stability and Traction : Stability control
Stability and Traction : Traction control
Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : jack
Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : USB
Lights : Headlights : auto on/off
Lights : Headlights : halogen
Wheels and Tires : Spare tire size : full-size
Windows : Front wipers : variable intermittent
Comfort Features : Floor mat material : carpet
Comfort Features : Floor material : carpet
Comfort Features : Floor mats : front
Comfort Features : Floor mats : rear
Convenience Features : Assist handle : front
Convenience Features : Assist handle : rear
Convenience Features : One-touch windows : 2
Convenience Features : Power steering
Convenience Features : Power windows : lockout button
Convenience Features : Reading lights : rear
Convenience Features : Steering wheel : tilt
Powertrain : 4WD type : part time
Powertrain : Battery : maintenance-free
Suspension : Front suspension type : multi-link
Suspension : Rear suspension classification : solid live axle
Safety : Child seat anchors : LATCH system
Security : Anti-theft system : engine immobilizer
Stability and Traction : Roll stability control
Audio System : In-Dash CD : single disc
Wheels and Tires : Wheels : aluminum
Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : 12V
Exterior Features : Fender lip moldings : black
Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
Audio System : Total speakers : 6
Exterior Features : Mirror color : black
Air Conditioning : Front air conditioning
Air Conditioning : Front air conditioning zones : single
Seats : Upholstery : cloth
Seats : Driver seat manual adjustments : reclining
Seats : Passenger seat manual adjustments : reclining
Seats : Rear headrests : 2
Security : Anti-theft system : alarm
Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : 115V
Exterior Features : Door handle color : black
Seats : Driver seat manual adjustments : 4
Exterior Features : Grille color : body-color
Convenience Features : Vanity mirrors : dual
Towing and Hauling : Cargo tie downs
Comfort Features : Shift knob trim : alloy
Seats : Driver seat manual adjustments : height
Seats : Passenger seat manual adjustments : height
Exterior Features : Front bumper color : black
Exterior Features : Rear bumper color : black
Powertrain : Battery rating : 600 CCA
Towing and Hauling : Tow hooks : front
Towing and Hauling : Tow hooks : rear
Stability and Traction : Hill ascent assist
Exterior Features : Skid plate(s)
Seats : Rear seat folding
Powertrain : 4WD selector : manual hi-lo
Windows : Tinted glass : windshield
Brakes : Front brake type : disc
Doors : Rear door type : side-hinged
Roof : Removable roof : soft top
Wheels and Tires : Spare tire mount location : outside
Windows : Tinted glass : front driver and passenger
Convenience Features : Storage : seatback
Powertrain : Alternator : 140 amps
Suspension : Front suspension classification : solid axle
Suspension : Rear suspension type : trailing arms
Seatbelts : Seatbelt force limiters : driver only

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

1998 Chevrolet Corve...
 0 KM
$21,800 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 35,000 KM
$60,000 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Durango G...
 15,000 KM
$42,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-414-XXXX

(click to show)

204-414-4143

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory