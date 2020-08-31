2012 Jeep Wrangler

Vehicle Features

Additional Features Audio System : Antenna type : mast Audio System : Radio : AM/FM Audio System : Satellite radio : SiriusXM Audio System : Subwoofer : 1 Lights : Front fog lights Mirrors : Side mirror adjustments : power Mirrors : Side mirrors : heated Wheels and Tires : Spare wheel type : steel Wheels and Tires : Tire Pressure Monitoring System Windows : Power windows Comfort Features : Shift knob trim : leather Comfort Features : Steering wheel trim : leather Convenience Features : Center console : front console with storage Convenience Features : Cupholders : front Convenience Features : Cupholders : rear Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : keyless entry Convenience Features : Reading lights : front Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : audio Convenience Features : Storage : door pockets Instrumentation : Compass Instrumentation : External temperature display Instrumentation : Gauge : tachometer Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : tire fill alert Seats : Front headrests : 2 Seats : Front seat type : bucket Seats : Passenger seat manual adjustments : 4 Seats : Rear seat type : 60-40 split bench Suspension : Front shock type : gas Suspension : Front spring type : coil Suspension : Front stabilizer bar Suspension : Rear shock type : gas Suspension : Rear spring type : coil Airbags : Airbag deactivation : occupant sensing passenger Airbags : Front airbags : dual Brakes : ABS : 4-wheel Brakes : Braking assist Brakes : Electronic brakeforce distribution Brakes : Rear brake type : disc Safety : Active head restraints : dual front Safety : Child safety door locks Seatbelts : Rear seatbelts : center 3-point Security : 2-stage unlocking doors Security : Power door locks Stability and Traction : Stability control Stability and Traction : Traction control Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : jack Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : USB Lights : Headlights : auto on/off Lights : Headlights : halogen Wheels and Tires : Spare tire size : full-size Windows : Front wipers : variable intermittent Comfort Features : Floor mat material : carpet Comfort Features : Floor material : carpet Comfort Features : Floor mats : front Comfort Features : Floor mats : rear Convenience Features : Assist handle : front Convenience Features : Assist handle : rear Convenience Features : One-touch windows : 2 Convenience Features : Power steering Convenience Features : Power windows : lockout button Convenience Features : Reading lights : rear Convenience Features : Steering wheel : tilt Powertrain : 4WD type : part time Powertrain : Battery : maintenance-free Suspension : Front suspension type : multi-link Suspension : Rear suspension classification : solid live axle Safety : Child seat anchors : LATCH system Security : Anti-theft system : engine immobilizer Stability and Traction : Roll stability control Audio System : In-Dash CD : single disc Wheels and Tires : Wheels : aluminum Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : 12V Exterior Features : Fender lip moldings : black Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant Audio System : Total speakers : 6 Exterior Features : Mirror color : black Air Conditioning : Front air conditioning Air Conditioning : Front air conditioning zones : single Seats : Upholstery : cloth Seats : Driver seat manual adjustments : reclining Seats : Passenger seat manual adjustments : reclining Seats : Rear headrests : 2 Security : Anti-theft system : alarm Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : 115V Exterior Features : Door handle color : black Seats : Driver seat manual adjustments : 4 Exterior Features : Grille color : body-color Convenience Features : Vanity mirrors : dual Towing and Hauling : Cargo tie downs Comfort Features : Shift knob trim : alloy Seats : Driver seat manual adjustments : height Seats : Passenger seat manual adjustments : height Exterior Features : Front bumper color : black Exterior Features : Rear bumper color : black Powertrain : Battery rating : 600 CCA Towing and Hauling : Tow hooks : front Towing and Hauling : Tow hooks : rear Stability and Traction : Hill ascent assist Exterior Features : Skid plate(s) Seats : Rear seat folding Powertrain : 4WD selector : manual hi-lo Windows : Tinted glass : windshield Brakes : Front brake type : disc Doors : Rear door type : side-hinged Roof : Removable roof : soft top Wheels and Tires : Spare tire mount location : outside Windows : Tinted glass : front driver and passenger Convenience Features : Storage : seatback Powertrain : Alternator : 140 amps Suspension : Front suspension classification : solid axle Suspension : Rear suspension type : trailing arms Seatbelts : Seatbelt force limiters : driver only

