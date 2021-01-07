2012 Jeep Wrangler

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Map Lights Block Heater Auto On/Off Headlamps Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Running Boards tinted windows Rear Mounted Spare Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Rear Defroster Privacy Glass Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Premium Audio Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Navigation System Roll Bar T-top Cloth Interior DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER Removable-Panels Removable-Roof Panel Auxiliary 12v Outlet Removable-Roof Heated Exterior Mirrors

