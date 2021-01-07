Menu
2012 Jeep Wrangler

145,349 KM

Details Description Features

$25,991

+ tax & licensing
$25,991

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

2012 Jeep Wrangler

2012 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara NAVI Htd Seat Clean Title, Excellent condtn

2012 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara NAVI Htd Seat Clean Title, Excellent condtn

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$25,991

+ taxes & licensing

145,349KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6459324
  • Stock #: 277912
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG9CL277912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 277912
  • Mileage 145,349 KM

Vehicle Description

SAHARA 4x4, 6 Spd, Navi, Htd Seat, Bluetooth, Touch Screen Clean title, Excellent Condition! We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different. At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified. Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan: 30 Day Guarantee on all MB Safety certificate related items. CarFax Vehicle History Report Original Owner's manual 2 sets of Keys Replacement of lost, stolen or broken keys Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Rust proofing, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...) And of course a Full tank of Gas. There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest. We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions! Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different! Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail. To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca The Car Store on Main -Uniquely Different- www.thecarstore.ca Local: 204-669-1248 Toll Free: 877-634-2975 "A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!" *PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T) Dealer Permit # 4481

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Map Lights
Block Heater
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Running Boards
tinted windows
Rear Mounted Spare
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Roll Bar
T-top
Cloth Interior
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Removable-Panels
Removable-Roof Panel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Removable-Roof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

