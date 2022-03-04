2012 Jeep Wrangler

$25,774 + taxes & licensing 1 4 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8606483

8606483 Stock #: F4GRHY

F4GRHY VIN: 1C4BJWEGXCL183778

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Running Boards tinted windows Fog Lamps Automatic Headlamps Auto On/Off Headlamps Halogen Headlamps Variable intermittent windshield wipers Body-colour grille Rear window wiper w/washer Front door tinted glass Tinted windshield glass Hood insulation Body-colour fender flares Deep-tint sunscreen windows Outside tire carrier Black/silver front bumper Black/silver rear bumper Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column tilt steering rear window defogger SPEED CONTROL Floor mats Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Full Length Floor Console Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Front Bucket Seats Locking glove box Front/rear floor mats Front air conditioning Leather-wrapped steering wheel Sentry key theft deterrent system driver height adjustment Cargo tie down loops Front seat area carpet Coat hooks Front seatback map pockets Front Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Bright Interior Accents Storage Tray Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear dome lamp w/on/off switch Rear passenger assist handles kit Front passenger seat belt alert Temp & compass gauge 200 km/h speedometer Low-back front bucket seats Premium instrument cluster w/tachometer Rear compartment covered storage Rear seat outboard head restraints Rear seat/cargo area carpet Reclining front seats Sliding sun visors w/mirrors Sport bar w/full padding Chrome/leather-wrapped shift knob Cargo compartment floor mat Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes Child-Safety Locks Child safety rear door locks Single low note horn tire pressure monitoring warning lamp Hill start assist Electronic roll mitigation Driver & front passenger advanced multi-stage frontal airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Rear Stabilizer Bar Engine Oil Cooler Front stabilizer bar Pwr steering 160-amp alternator 3.21 Axle Ratio 600-CCA maintenance free battery Next generation Dana 44 HD rear axle Command-Trac shift-on-the-fly 4WD system TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE Fuel Tank Skid Plate (2) front/(1) rear tow hooks 3.6L V6 engine -inc: variable valve timing (VVT) HD suspension w/gas shock absorbers Hydraulic assist brake boost Next-generation Dana 30 solid front axle Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Fixed long mast antenna (6) Infinity speakers w/subwoofer Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Roll Bar Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Audio Aux Input 6 Cyl V6 Engine Gasoline Fuel System

