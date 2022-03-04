Menu
2012 Jeep Wrangler

144,000 KM

Details Description Features

2012 Jeep Wrangler

2012 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara 4WD | Navigation | Heated Seats | Bluetooth

2012 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara 4WD | Navigation | Heated Seats | Bluetooth

144,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8606483
  • Stock #: F4GRHY
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEGXCL183778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4GRHY
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
Kia Is Gearing Up For Spring! The 1% Loyalty Rate Reduction Program Is Now Available on ALL New Kia Models! We Have Finance Rates As Low As 0.49% On Select Models! See Birchwood Kia Regent For Details!

Also, Don't Forget To Ask About The $500 Military And Grad Rebate Programs For Qualifying Buyers- See Birchwood Kia On Regent For More Details!

Birchwood's Buy From Home Program Is Also Still Available: Ask About Our Free "Contact-Less" Delivery!
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Running Boards
tinted windows
Fog Lamps
Automatic Headlamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body-colour grille
Rear window wiper w/washer
Front door tinted glass
Tinted windshield glass
Hood insulation
Body-colour fender flares
Deep-tint sunscreen windows
Outside tire carrier
Black/silver front bumper
Black/silver rear bumper
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
SPEED CONTROL
Floor mats
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Full Length Floor Console
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Locking glove box
Front/rear floor mats
Front air conditioning
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Sentry key theft deterrent system
driver height adjustment
Cargo tie down loops
Front seat area carpet
Coat hooks
Front seatback map pockets
Front Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch
Bright Interior Accents
Storage Tray
Freedom Panel Storage Bag
Rear dome lamp w/on/off switch
Rear passenger assist handles kit
Front passenger seat belt alert
Temp & compass gauge
200 km/h speedometer
Low-back front bucket seats
Premium instrument cluster w/tachometer
Rear compartment covered storage
Rear seat outboard head restraints
Rear seat/cargo area carpet
Reclining front seats
Sliding sun visors w/mirrors
Sport bar w/full padding
Chrome/leather-wrapped shift knob
Cargo compartment floor mat
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Child safety rear door locks
Single low note horn
tire pressure monitoring warning lamp
Hill start assist
Electronic roll mitigation
Driver & front passenger advanced multi-stage frontal airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Engine Oil Cooler
Front stabilizer bar
Pwr steering
160-amp alternator
3.21 Axle Ratio
600-CCA maintenance free battery
Next generation Dana 44 HD rear axle
Command-Trac shift-on-the-fly 4WD system
TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE
Fuel Tank Skid Plate
(2) front/(1) rear tow hooks
3.6L V6 engine -inc: variable valve timing (VVT)
HD suspension w/gas shock absorbers
Hydraulic assist brake boost
Next-generation Dana 30 solid front axle
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Fixed long mast antenna
(6) Infinity speakers w/subwoofer
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Roll Bar
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Audio Aux Input
6 Cyl V6 Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

