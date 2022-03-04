$25,774+ tax & licensing
204-667-9993
2012 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara 4WD | Navigation | Heated Seats | Bluetooth
Location
Birchwood Kia on Regent
1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
$25,774
- Listing ID: 8606483
- Stock #: F4GRHY
- VIN: 1C4BJWEGXCL183778
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F4GRHY
- Mileage 144,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
