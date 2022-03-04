Menu
2012 Jeep Wrangler

141,798 KM

Details Description Features

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

Rubicon No Accidents!

Rubicon No Accidents!

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

141,798KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8619692
  Stock #: F4FHM3
  VIN: 1C4BJWFG9CL228532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black Interior
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,798 KM

Vehicle Description

No accidents on this local Jeep!
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Fog Lamps
Automatic Headlamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body-colour grille
Front door tinted glass
Tinted windshield glass
Hood insulation
Black rear bumper
Black front bumper
Accent colour fender flares
Deep-tint sunscreen windows
Outside tire carrier
17" x 7.5" satin carbon painted aluminum wheels
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Full Length Floor Console
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Locking glove box
Front/rear floor mats
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Sentry key theft deterrent system
driver height adjustment
Cargo tie down loops
Front seat area carpet
Coat hooks
Front seatback map pockets
Front Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch
Bright Interior Accents
Storage Tray
Rear dome lamp w/on/off switch
Rear passenger assist handles kit
Front passenger seat belt alert
Temp & compass gauge
200 km/h speedometer
Low-back front bucket seats
Premium instrument cluster w/tachometer
Rear compartment covered storage
Rear seat outboard head restraints
Rear seat/cargo area carpet
Reclining front seats
Sliding sun visors w/mirrors
Sport bar w/full padding
Chrome/leather-wrapped shift knob
Cargo compartment floor mat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
rock rails
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Engine Oil Cooler
Performance Suspension
Pwr steering
160-amp alternator
4.10 Axle Ratio
Hill start assist
600-CCA maintenance free battery
Next generation Dana 44 HD rear axle
TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE
Fuel Tank Skid Plate
(2) front/(1) rear tow hooks
3.6L V6 engine -inc: variable valve timing (VVT)
Hydraulic assist brake boost
4:1 Rock-Trac HD part-time 4WD system
Electronic front sway bar disconnect
Next generation Dana 44 HD front axle
Tru-Lok front & rear axles
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Child safety rear door locks
Single low note horn
tire pressure monitoring warning lamp
Electronic roll mitigation
Driver & front passenger advanced multi-stage frontal airbags
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Fixed long mast antenna
(6) Infinity speakers w/subwoofer
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Roll Bar
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: UConnect hands-free communication w/voice command, remote USB port, vehicle info centre
AIR CONDITIONING W/AUTOMATIC TEMP CONTROL -inc: air filtration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

