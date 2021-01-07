Menu
2012 Kia Forte

118,067 KM

Details Description Features

$7,573

+ tax & licensing
$7,573

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2012 Kia Forte

2012 Kia Forte

EX Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Low Mileage

2012 Kia Forte

EX Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Low Mileage

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Sale

$7,573

+ taxes & licensing

118,067KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6385824
  • Stock #: F3RJ6F
  • VIN: KNAFU4A20C5622561

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3RJ6F
  • Mileage 118,067 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


2012 Kia Forte EX EX Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Low KMS 2.0L I4 DOHC CVVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD Gray

16" Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Service records if available
Carfax report

Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Floor mats
Power Outlet
rear window defogger
Engine Immobilizer
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Front
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Windows-Power

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

