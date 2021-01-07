+ taxes & licensing
204-888-4542
3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4
204-888-4542
+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
2012 Kia Forte EX EX Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Low KMS 2.0L I4 DOHC CVVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD Gray
16" Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.
All of our purchases comes with the following
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Service records if available
Carfax report
Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!
No trade turned away!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4