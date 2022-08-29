Menu
2012 Kia Forte

96,954 KM

$10,799

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

EX

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

96,954KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9153556
  • Stock #: F4TDGU
  • VIN: KNAFU4A22C5547183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 96,954 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome Fall! Kia's 1% Loyalty Rate Reduction Program Is Available on ALL New Kia Models And Don't Forget To Ask About The $500 Military And Grad Rebate Programs For Qualifying Buyers! See Birchwood Kia On Regent For More Details!

Birchwood's Buy From Home Program Is Also Still Available: Ask About Our Free "Contact-Less" Delivery!
Dealer permit #4176

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Tow Hooks
110-amp alternator
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
2.0L DOHC MPI CVVT I4 engine
48 amp/hr battery w/battery saver
Towing & lashing hook
Coupled torsion beam rear suspension -inc: monotube shock absorbers
McPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs, gas shock absorbers
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Rear child safety door locks
Impact-sensing door unlock
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Front 3-point height adjustable ELR seat belts w/pretensioners
Rear 3-point ELR seat belts
Front seat side impact airbags
Dual front impact airbags -inc: passenger switch
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
16" Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Body-coloured bumpers
Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors w/integrated turn signals
Front/rear mud guards
Grille w/chrome surround
P205/55R16 tires
Clear-lens headlights
Front variable intermittent windshield wipers w/de-icer
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-theft engine immobilizer
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Front/rear floor mats
Front air conditioning
Pwr windows w/driver-side auto down
60/40 split folding rear seat -inc: height adjustable headrests
Driver seatbelt reminder
Remote release fuel door
Air filter
Seat back storage pockets
Illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/extensions & driver-side ticket holder
3-spoke tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls -inc: illuminated ignition keyhole
Front centre console w/storage -inc: (2) cupholders, (2) pwr outlets, armrest
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Roof-mounted micro antenna
Bluetooth hands-free link
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: aux input jack, USB port, (6) speakers
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Passenger Airbag On/Off
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

