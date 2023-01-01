Menu
2012 Kia Forte

128,181 KM

Details Description

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2012 Kia Forte

2012 Kia Forte

LX Plus

2012 Kia Forte

LX Plus

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

128,181KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9754486
  • Stock #: 23111
  • VIN: KNAFT4A20C5546360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Clear White]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,181 KM

Vehicle Description

Hey there! Looking for a car deal that's so good, you won't need the luck of the Irish? Well, look no further than Ride Time's "No Luck Needed In March" event! We've got everything you need to upgrade your ride without relying on good fortune. Our massive selection of top-quality used cars are always priced to sell, with an average of 100 vehicles under $30,000 in stock. And with over 15 lenders on board, we'll help you find financing options that work for you no four-leaf clovers required! All of our vehicles come with a fresh Manitoba Safety inspection, a free CarFax history report, and our exclusive "Oil 4 Life Program" which saves you approximately $200 per year. Plus, we're the only dealership in Manitoba that offers AIR MILES® Reward Miles talk about a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow! Don't worry if you're not in town we ship worldwide, so you can get behind the wheel of your new ride no matter where you are. And if you have a trade-in, we'll give you a fair price for it no leprechaun magic involved. To make things even easier, we offer contactless online purchasing and financing applications. And if you have any questions, our team is available 24/7 via text at 204-400-1965 or on Facebook Messenger athttps://m.me/ridetime. So if you're ready to upgrade your ride without relying on good luck, visit us in-store or shop online now during our "No Luck Needed In March" event! Trust us this is one deal you won't want to miss!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

