2012 Kia Sorento

129,000 KM

$11,695

+ tax & licensing
$11,695

+ taxes & licensing

Famous Motors

204-222-1400

2012 Kia Sorento

2012 Kia Sorento

EX

2012 Kia Sorento

EX

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

$11,695

+ taxes & licensing

129,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5851626
  • VIN: 5XYKUDA29CG273635

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl (White)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 129,000 KM

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $133.60/bi-weekly over 60 months at 6.99% OAC.

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Car Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400; CELL: Call/text (204)-807-1044

3-Point Rear Seat Belts
4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes
Dual-note horn
Rear child safety door locks
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Impact-sensing door unlock
(3) child seat anchorage holders
Front side-impact airbags
1st & 2nd row side curtain airbags w/roll over sensor
All Wheel Drive
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Roof Rails
Front/rear mud guards
Front fog lamps
Trip Computer
antenna
Rear Heat Ducts
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up/down
Front/rear floor mats
Rear fixed intermittent wiper w/washer
Auto Headlights
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs
Leather shift knob
Cargo Cover
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Locking Differential
Locking glove box
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Cargo net hooks
Illuminated ignition
Rear defroster w/timer
(3) assist grips
Chrome rear garnish
54 amp/hr battery w/battery saver
Electric Fuel Door Release
Driver side 2-turn lock system
Luggage net
110 amp alternator
Body-colour heated pwr mirrors -inc: turn signal indicator
Tinted solar glass windshield w/sunband
Rear tinted privacy windows
2-speed front variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washer & de-icer
Lift-type tailgate
Rear centre console w/(2) cup holders
Front/rear map pockets
Chrome accent door handles
Dual extendable sunvisors -inc: illuminated vanity mirrors w/covers
Front map lamp w/sunglass holder
Downhill brake control
Hill assist control
Roll over protection
Driver/front passenger advanced airbags -inc: passenger switch
Body-colour upper bumper -inc: black lower trim
Black lower side moulding
Black wheel arches
Metal & wood grain interior accents
Electric brake distribution
P235/60R18 tires
Premium door scuff plates
Leather-wrapped tilt & telescopic steering wheel w/cruise & audio controls
3.5L DOHC 24-valve V6 engine
Enhanced cooling module
Ignition key interlock
Rear tow hook
SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 3-months free subscription
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: aux input jack, USB port, (6) speakers
Trailer pre-wiring
Independent multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs, damper
Enhanced shock absorbers
Black accent trim -inc: door garnish, sill side
Bluetooth hands-free link *System Recognizes English Voice Prompts Only*
Leather sliding/reclining heated front bucket seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat w/lumbar, driver height adjustment, adjustable headrests
Front centre console w/armrest, (2) front cup holders
Warning chimes -inc: key in ignition, seat belt, door ajar
Warning lights -inc: ABS check, EcoMinder indicator, airbag, door/liftgate ajar, low fuel, low washer fluid, check engine, oil pressure
(3) 12V pwr outlets -inc: (2) front, (1) rear
Lighting -inc: centre room, cargo, front door courtesy, mood
3-point front seat belts w/height adjustment, pretensioners, load limiters
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat w/double-folding functions, (3) adjustable headrests
Dual zone auto climate control w/air filter, ionizer
18" hyper silver alloy wheels
UVO entertainment system w/rearview camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Famous Motors

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

