2012 Kia Sorento

Vehicle Features

Safety 3-Point Rear Seat Belts 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes Dual-note horn Rear child safety door locks Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes Impact-sensing door unlock (3) child seat anchorage holders Front side-impact airbags 1st & 2nd row side curtain airbags w/roll over sensor Powertrain All Wheel Drive 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD Exterior Roof Rails Front/rear mud guards Front fog lamps Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer antenna Comfort Rear Heat Ducts Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up/down Convenience Front/rear floor mats Rear fixed intermittent wiper w/washer Auto Headlights Suspension Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs Trim Leather shift knob

Additional Features Cargo Cover CHROME DOOR HANDLES Locking Differential Locking glove box Front/rear stabilizer bars Cargo net hooks Illuminated ignition Rear defroster w/timer (3) assist grips Chrome rear garnish 54 amp/hr battery w/battery saver Electric Fuel Door Release Driver side 2-turn lock system Luggage net 110 amp alternator Body-colour heated pwr mirrors -inc: turn signal indicator Tinted solar glass windshield w/sunband Rear tinted privacy windows 2-speed front variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washer & de-icer Lift-type tailgate Rear centre console w/(2) cup holders Front/rear map pockets Chrome accent door handles Dual extendable sunvisors -inc: illuminated vanity mirrors w/covers Front map lamp w/sunglass holder Downhill brake control Hill assist control Roll over protection Driver/front passenger advanced airbags -inc: passenger switch Body-colour upper bumper -inc: black lower trim Black lower side moulding Black wheel arches Metal & wood grain interior accents Electric brake distribution P235/60R18 tires Premium door scuff plates Leather-wrapped tilt & telescopic steering wheel w/cruise & audio controls 3.5L DOHC 24-valve V6 engine Enhanced cooling module Ignition key interlock Rear tow hook SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 3-months free subscription AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: aux input jack, USB port, (6) speakers Trailer pre-wiring Independent multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs, damper Enhanced shock absorbers Black accent trim -inc: door garnish, sill side Bluetooth hands-free link *System Recognizes English Voice Prompts Only* Leather sliding/reclining heated front bucket seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat w/lumbar, driver height adjustment, adjustable headrests Front centre console w/armrest, (2) front cup holders Warning chimes -inc: key in ignition, seat belt, door ajar Warning lights -inc: ABS check, EcoMinder indicator, airbag, door/liftgate ajar, low fuel, low washer fluid, check engine, oil pressure (3) 12V pwr outlets -inc: (2) front, (1) rear Lighting -inc: centre room, cargo, front door courtesy, mood 3-point front seat belts w/height adjustment, pretensioners, load limiters 60/40 split-folding rear bench seat w/double-folding functions, (3) adjustable headrests Dual zone auto climate control w/air filter, ionizer 18" hyper silver alloy wheels UVO entertainment system w/rearview camera

