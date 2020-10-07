2012 Kia Sorento

Rear child safety door locks
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Impact-sensing door unlock
(3) child seat anchorage holders
Front side-impact airbags
1st & 2nd row side curtain airbags w/roll over sensor
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up/down
Rear fixed intermittent wiper w/washer
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs
Front/rear stabilizer bars
54 amp/hr battery w/battery saver
Electric Fuel Door Release
Driver side 2-turn lock system
Body-colour heated pwr mirrors -inc: turn signal indicator
Tinted solar glass windshield w/sunband
Rear tinted privacy windows
2-speed front variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washer & de-icer
Rear centre console w/(2) cup holders
Chrome accent door handles
Dual extendable sunvisors -inc: illuminated vanity mirrors w/covers
Front map lamp w/sunglass holder
Driver/front passenger advanced airbags -inc: passenger switch
Body-colour upper bumper -inc: black lower trim
Black lower side moulding
Metal & wood grain interior accents
Electric brake distribution
Premium door scuff plates
Leather-wrapped tilt & telescopic steering wheel w/cruise & audio controls
3.5L DOHC 24-valve V6 engine
SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 3-months free subscription
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: aux input jack, USB port, (6) speakers
Independent multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs, damper
Black accent trim -inc: door garnish, sill side
Bluetooth hands-free link *System Recognizes English Voice Prompts Only*
Leather sliding/reclining heated front bucket seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat w/lumbar, driver height adjustment, adjustable headrests
Front centre console w/armrest, (2) front cup holders
Warning chimes -inc: key in ignition, seat belt, door ajar
Warning lights -inc: ABS check, EcoMinder indicator, airbag, door/liftgate ajar, low fuel, low washer fluid, check engine, oil pressure
(3) 12V pwr outlets -inc: (2) front, (1) rear
Lighting -inc: centre room, cargo, front door courtesy, mood
3-point front seat belts w/height adjustment, pretensioners, load limiters
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat w/double-folding functions, (3) adjustable headrests
Dual zone auto climate control w/air filter, ionizer
18" hyper silver alloy wheels
UVO entertainment system w/rearview camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.