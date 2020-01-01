Menu
2012 Kia Sorento

139,438 KM

$9,999

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

2012 Kia Sorento

2012 Kia Sorento

EX

2012 Kia Sorento

EX

Location

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

139,438KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6266280
  Stock #: 402062
  VIN: 5XYKUDA25CG298774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 402062
  • Mileage 139,438 KM

Vehicle Description

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)
Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.
Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy
Phone Number: (204)615-6979

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Roof Rails
Trip Computer
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up/down
Rear child safety door locks
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
(3) child seat anchorage holders
1st & 2nd row side curtain airbags w/roll over sensor
Rear fixed intermittent wiper w/washer
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass
Rear defroster w/timer
Body-colour heated pwr mirrors -inc: turn signal indicator
Rear tinted privacy windows
Driver/front passenger advanced airbags -inc: passenger switch
Leather-wrapped tilt & telescopic steering wheel w/cruise & audio controls
3.5L DOHC 24-valve V6 engine
Rear tow hook
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: aux input jack, USB port, (6) speakers
Trailer pre-wiring
Bluetooth hands-free link *System Recognizes English Voice Prompts Only*
Leather sliding/reclining heated front bucket seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat w/lumbar, driver height adjustment, adjustable headrests
(3) 12V pwr outlets -inc: (2) front, (1) rear

