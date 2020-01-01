2012 Kia Sorento

Vehicle Features

Powertrain All Wheel Drive 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD Exterior Roof Rails Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up/down Safety Rear child safety door locks Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes (3) child seat anchorage holders 1st & 2nd row side curtain airbags w/roll over sensor Convenience Rear fixed intermittent wiper w/washer Comfort Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass

Additional Features Rear defroster w/timer Body-colour heated pwr mirrors -inc: turn signal indicator Rear tinted privacy windows Driver/front passenger advanced airbags -inc: passenger switch Leather-wrapped tilt & telescopic steering wheel w/cruise & audio controls 3.5L DOHC 24-valve V6 engine Rear tow hook AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: aux input jack, USB port, (6) speakers Trailer pre-wiring Bluetooth hands-free link *System Recognizes English Voice Prompts Only* Leather sliding/reclining heated front bucket seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat w/lumbar, driver height adjustment, adjustable headrests (3) 12V pwr outlets -inc: (2) front, (1) rear

