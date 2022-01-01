Menu
2012 Kia Soul

147,818 KM

Details Description Features

$10,499

+ tax & licensing
$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

2012 Kia Soul

2012 Kia Soul

5dr Wgn

2012 Kia Soul

5dr Wgn

Location

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

147,818KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8119426
  • Stock #: 314698
  • VIN: KNDJT2A61C7414698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 314698
  • Mileage 147,818 KM

Vehicle Description

High-Value Options:

  • Heated Seats
  • Low Mileage
  • Clean Title

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)

Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.

Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858

Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy

Phone Number: (204) 615-6979

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Match Auto Market

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

