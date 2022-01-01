2012 Kia Soul

$10,499 + taxes & licensing 1 4 7 , 8 1 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8119426

8119426 Stock #: 314698

314698 VIN: KNDJT2A61C7414698

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 314698

Mileage 147,818 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Interior Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.