Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Kia Soul

112,500 KM

Details Description Features

$12,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

Contact Seller
2012 Kia Soul

2012 Kia Soul

5dr Wgn Auto 4u Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Kia Soul

5dr Wgn Auto 4u Luxury

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

112,500KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9500839
  • Stock #: 10632.0
  • VIN: KNDJT2A62C7440694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Safety including a full service and new Brakes. Known KIA  Efficiency & Reliability! & Very  Economical to own & operate.  Air Conditioned with  Power  windows locks and mirrors,   Carfax report available. Reasonably Priced at $12,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.

Our no pressure sales staff would be happy to look after you.  So Why Buy at Westside Sales Ltd. ????   * 37 years in business with the same ownership   * All vehicles are freshly safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff   * The industry leading carproof history report comes with all of our vehicles.  * Our No Gimmick Pricing! ....just how we've always done business     * Westside Sales is not your standard used car dealership it is a dealership with standards.     While there are other dealership options we look forward to the opportunity to earn you as a customer. Come find out for yourself....  Westside Sales Ltd is located at 1461 Waverley Street between Chevrier and McGillivary. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    Come check out other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA  Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Westside Sales

2012 Kia Soul 5dr Wg...
 112,500 KM
$12,950 + tax & lic
2010 Kia Soul 5dr Wg...
 143,000 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 141,000 KM
$15,950 + tax & lic

Email Westside Sales

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

Call Dealer

204-488-XXXX

(click to show)

204-488-3793

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory