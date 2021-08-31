2012 Kia Sportage

$9,990 + taxes & licensing 1 2 5 , 8 2 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7699300

7699300 Stock #: F47JX2

F47JX2 VIN: KNDPB3A29C7170556

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F47JX2

Mileage 125,822 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.