2012 Kia Sportage

125,822 KM

Details Description

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2012 Kia Sportage

2012 Kia Sportage

LX FWD | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEAT

2012 Kia Sportage

LX FWD | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEAT

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

125,822KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7699300
  • Stock #: F47JX2
  • VIN: KNDPB3A29C7170556

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F47JX2
  • Mileage 125,822 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Trade 2012 Kia Sportage LX Front Wheel Drive is powered by a 2.4L Inline-4 DOHC and 6-Speed Automatic Transmission.

It's equipped with features such as Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls and so much more!


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

