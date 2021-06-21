2012 Land Rover Evoque

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Land Rover Range Rover EVOQUE PURE PLUS 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 5 passenger with 115,000kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry (X2), PUSH TO START, heated leather seating, PANORAMIC sunroof, BACK UP CAMERA, PARK SENSORS, BIG TOUCH SCREEN, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $19,999 + taxes. Dealer permit #4780.
Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 3 month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, upto $3,000 per claim, and more.
