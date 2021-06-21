Menu
2012 Lexus CT 200h

162,792 KM

$13,887

+ tax & licensing
$13,887

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2012 Lexus CT 200h

2012 Lexus CT 200h

FWD 4dr Hybrid New tires and brakes!

2012 Lexus CT 200h

FWD 4dr Hybrid New tires and brakes!

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$13,887

+ taxes & licensing

162,792KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7512450
  • Stock #: F453WR
  • VIN: JTHKD5BHXC2096711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Starfire Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F453WR
  • Mileage 162,792 KM

Vehicle Description

We did all the hard work on this one so you can enjoy this beautiful CT 200h for years to come! 4 New tires, front brakes, a oil change and front wipers!
- 10 Speakers
- 6-Disc CD Changer
- Garage Door Opener
- Power Moonroof
- Auto-dimming Rear View Mirror with Backup Camera & Compass
- Auto-dimming Side View Mirrors
- Driver Seat Memory System
- Storage compartment with 12V
- Leather Seat Surfaces
- 17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels
- Rain Sensing Wipers
At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Front knee airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Floor mats
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

