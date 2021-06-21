2012 Lexus CT 200h

$13,887 + taxes & licensing 1 6 2 , 7 9 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7512450

7512450 Stock #: F453WR

F453WR VIN: JTHKD5BHXC2096711

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Starfire Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F453WR

Mileage 162,792 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Front knee airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Powertrain Automatic Transmission Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Convenience Floor mats Comfort Front air conditioning Cargo shade Additional Features CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat

