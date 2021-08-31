Menu
2012 Lexus ES 350

122,393 KM

Details Description Features

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

Executive | Moonroof | Navigation

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

122,393KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7716763
  • Stock #: F46R7D
  • VIN: JTHBK1EGXC2485432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Starlight Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Saddle Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 122,393 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features

- Heated & Ventilated Power Front Seats
- Power Moonroof
- Rearview Camera
- Navigation
- Leather
- Bluetooth
- Lexus Premium Audio
- Push Button Start
- Premium Alloy Wheels

and more!
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Are you wondering... is it a good time to buy a car? With great rates and terms available, you can get the best lease deals right now, and the best finance deals right now. If you're looking for the the best dealership in Winnipeg, come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Front Bucket Seats
Keyless Start
6 Cyl V6 Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

Email Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

